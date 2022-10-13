News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-13 15:20:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 8 HS Preview: Out-of-State Canes Commits in Big Games

Frank Tucker • CanesCounty
Recruiting Analyst
@thecribsouthfla

Milton (FL) vs Navarre (FL)

This season has been a struggle for Miami commit quarterback Emory Williams and 2-4 Milton and yet another challenge arrives this week in 5-1 Navarre. Navarre, a top 100 team in Florida, is led by 2024 four-star linebacker Zavier Hamilton, a 6'1" 220-pound athlete who will have an impact running the ball and flying around on defense. He holds 15 offers and is one of the top 25 linebackers in the nation.

Williams is coming off one his best games this season against Tate where he threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns in a 21-7 win.

Bridgeland (TX) vs Cypress Ranch (TX)

Miami tight end commit Reid Mikeska will try to help get Bridgeland to three-straight wins against one of the top 60 teams in Texas, Cypress Ranch. The defensive duo of Northwestern commit defensive end Ashton Porter and Baylor commit linebacker Christian Brathwaite will be focusing on the tight end all game, giving Mikeska a D1 battle this week.

Mikeska will be looking to bounce back from two subpar performances in the last couple of weeks where he has caught just three passes for 24 yards.

Kennesaw Mountain (GA) vs Walton (GA)

Another Miami commit will be playing a star studded opponent, this time being center Connor Lew against Walton. An elite program out of Georgia, Walton has a number of division one prospects, including two that should be battling Lew throughout the game. Linebackers Ashton Woods (over 20 offers, #14 ILB in the nation) and Wendell Gregory (four-star, #11 OLB in 2024) are the names to monitor in this game against Lew.

Benjamin (FL) vs Gulliver Prep (FL)

One of the newest wide receiver names to watch, Wake Forest commit Micah Mays, will be trying to outpace LSU commit and Miami target Jalen Brown and make plays on Georgia commit cornerback Daniel Harris. Both teams have struggled this season and have a combined losing record, so this could be a shootout. Gulliver quarterback Davi Belfort (2024) holds a Miami offer and a big second half of the season could make him a real target next season.

Miami Jackson (FL) vs LaSalle (FL)

An underrated game, Jackson is trying to return to old glory while LaSalle continues to build its brand. The twin pass-rusher tandem of Tycoolhill Luman and Tyclean Luman will be a high-caliber matchup for Miami commit offensive tackle Frankie Tinalau if he is able to play. LaSalle also has two prospects to know in 2024 - linebacker CharQuez Lee and LaVaris Stanford. Both have elite size with solid offer sheets and could have huge recruiting bumps heading into their senior years.

Miami Central (FL) vs Norland (FL)

This district championship is a classic battle of two historic Miami-Dade County programs. Central is led by Miami targets Rueben Bain and Stanquan Clark but wide receiever Cataurus Hicks, defensive tackle Randy Adirika, defensive back Karon Maycock and athlete LaWayne McCoy are names that could start to pick up Miami steam sooner than later.

Norland has Miami defensive end target Jeremiah Marcelin and Georgia Tech commit Javin Simpkins but quarterback Ennio Yapoor and athlete Isaiah Scott are players that could start receiving real Power 5 interest with a big game against the Rockets.

Miami Booker T. Washington (FL) vs Miami Northwestern (FL)

A Saturday night main event, Booker T. is 7-1 and rolling into the playoffs as a potential top seed while Northwestern looks to get back to their usual winning ways after losing three games already this season.

The thunder and lightning combo of 2024 running backs Antwan Smith and Gerald Modest have BTW averaging over 200 yards per game on the ground. On defense, 2024 and 2025 prospects Jamorie Flagg, Ben Hanks Jr., and Antonio Branch Jr. all have the potential to end up in Coral Gables. The sleeper of South Florida for 2022 may just be athlete Xavier Irvin, the face of this BTW squad.

Florida commit Andy Jean will try to resurrect the Bull's passing attack which has been without quarterback Taron Dickens and running back Jamari Ford. Ford is back this week and should be a huge boost for the offense. Freshmen Calvin Russell III and Aldarius Johnson Jr. are two young players making huge plays early in their careers and have Miami ties.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}