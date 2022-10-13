Milton (FL) vs Navarre (FL)

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn4+IIEVsaXRlMTEg8J+PiDxicj48YnI+V2F0Y2ggZXZlcnkgdGhy b3cgZnJvbSDirZDvuI/irZDvuI/irZDvuI8gTWlhbWkgY29tbWl0IEVtb3J5 IFdpbGxpYW1zIGF0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxp dGUxMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZWxpdGUxMTwvYT4gUHJvIERh eTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRW1vcnlXaWxsaWFtczEx P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBFbW9yeVdpbGxpYW1zMTE8L2E+IHwg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hZGFtZ29ybmV5P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhZGFtZ29ybmV5PC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2FuZXNfY291bnR5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBjYW5lc19jb3VudHk8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SV3JpZ2h0Uml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBSV3JpZ2h0Uml2YWxzPC9hPiB8IPCfjqU8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc19KZWZmP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBS aXZhbHNfSmVmZjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL25UV1RXM3RX NDAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uVFdUVzN0VzQwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFJpdmFscyAoQFJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE1NDYyMjkwMTg1NjY4NTY3MDU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAxMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

This season has been a struggle for Miami commit quarterback Emory Williams and 2-4 Milton and yet another challenge arrives this week in 5-1 Navarre. Navarre, a top 100 team in Florida, is led by 2024 four-star linebacker Zavier Hamilton, a 6'1" 220-pound athlete who will have an impact running the ball and flying around on defense. He holds 15 offers and is one of the top 25 linebackers in the nation. Williams is coming off one his best games this season against Tate where he threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns in a 21-7 win.

Bridgeland (TX) vs Cypress Ranch (TX)

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWFtaSBURSBjb21taXQgUmVpZCBNaWtlc2thIGhlcmUgaW4gd2Fy bXVwcyBiZWZvcmUgaGlzIG1hdGNodXAgd2l0aCBDeSBGYWlyLjxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcmVpZG1pa2Vza2E/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QHJlaWRtaWtlc2thPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy90eGhzZmI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiN0eGhzZmI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9iRkNoZjBUdHdRIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYkZDaGYwVHR3UTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBXYWxrZXIgTG90dCAoQHdhbGtlcl9sb3R0KSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dhbGtlcl9sb3R0L3N0YXR1cy8x NTYzNjU2NTg5NDYyMTgzOTM4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3Vz dCAyNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Miami tight end commit Reid Mikeska will try to help get Bridgeland to three-straight wins against one of the top 60 teams in Texas, Cypress Ranch. The defensive duo of Northwestern commit defensive end Ashton Porter and Baylor commit linebacker Christian Brathwaite will be focusing on the tight end all game, giving Mikeska a D1 battle this week. Mikeska will be looking to bounce back from two subpar performances in the last couple of weeks where he has caught just three passes for 24 yards.

Kennesaw Mountain (GA) vs Walton (GA)

Another Miami commit will be playing a star studded opponent, this time being center Connor Lew against Walton. An elite program out of Georgia, Walton has a number of division one prospects, including two that should be battling Lew throughout the game. Linebackers Ashton Woods (over 20 offers, #14 ILB in the nation) and Wendell Gregory (four-star, #11 OLB in 2024) are the names to monitor in this game against Lew.

Benjamin (FL) vs Gulliver Prep (FL)

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSBsaXR0IHRoaXMgeWVhciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvZ3ByaWRlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jZ3ByaWRlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v MHhqRnVOQTdIcSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzB4akZ1TkE3SHE8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgSmFsZW4gQnJvd24gKEBTbW9vdGg1aXZlXykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TbW9vdGg1aXZlXy9zdGF0dXMvMTU2MDYzMzcz MTQwNDEzNjQ1Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTksIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

One of the newest wide receiver names to watch, Wake Forest commit Micah Mays, will be trying to outpace LSU commit and Miami target Jalen Brown and make plays on Georgia commit cornerback Daniel Harris. Both teams have struggled this season and have a combined losing record, so this could be a shootout. Gulliver quarterback Davi Belfort (2024) holds a Miami offer and a big second half of the season could make him a real target next season.

Miami Jackson (FL) vs LaSalle (FL)

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Mb3lhbHR5IGlzIHdpdGggbXkgdGVhbSwgY291bGRu4oCZdCBsZXQg dGhlbSBnbyB0byB3YXIgd2l0aG91dCBtZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0plaFBpaTdoV2UiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KZWhQaWk3aFdlPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEZyYW5raWUgVGluaWxhdSAoQEZyYW5raWVUaW5pbGF1KSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZyYW5raWVUaW5pbGF1L3N0 YXR1cy8xNTc3MTEwMjMwNzQ3MzM2NzA0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk9jdG9iZXIgNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

An underrated game, Jackson is trying to return to old glory while LaSalle continues to build its brand. The twin pass-rusher tandem of Tycoolhill Luman and Tyclean Luman will be a high-caliber matchup for Miami commit offensive tackle Frankie Tinalau if he is able to play. LaSalle also has two prospects to know in 2024 - linebacker CharQuez Lee and LaVaris Stanford. Both have elite size with solid offer sheets and could have huge recruiting bumps heading into their senior years.

Miami Central (FL) vs Norland (FL)

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZbSBiZWF0aW5nIGl0ISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1ZrNXZTR3dSZ3IiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9WazV2U0d3UmdyPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IFJ1ZWJlbiDigJxIdXJyaWNhbmX

Miami Booker T. Washington (FL) vs Miami Northwestern (FL)