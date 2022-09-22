Fort Lauderdale Dillard (FL) vs Miami Central (FL), Saturday

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZWNvbmQgc2FjayBvZiB0aGUgbmlnaHQgZm9yIFJ1ZWJlbiBCYWlu Ljxicj48YnI+UmVhbGx5IG1ha2luZyBhbiBpbXBhY3QgaW4gdGhlIHNlY29u ZCBoYWxmIGZvciBNaWFtaSBDZW50cmFsLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vYUoxVG95ZVFzWSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FKMVRveWVRc1k8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGFlbCBZZXJvIChATWljaGFlbFllcm8pIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWljaGFlbFllcm8vc3RhdHVzLzE1 NjMzMzM0ODU0ODU0NDUxMjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0 IDI3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Columbus (FL) vs Miami Northwestern (FL), Thursday

A rare game for these two teams, both teams are nationally ranked and beyond a Northwestern slip up against top ten Chaminade-Madonna a couple weeks back, both teams are rolling through their schedule. Columbus is led by the 2024 defensive trio of five-star TJ Capers, four-star Dylan Stephenson and three-star Daylen Russell who have held opponents to just 53 points through four games. Northwestern will try to counteract that top defense for Columbus with a loaded offensive group of soon-to-be Miami-Dade County all-time leading passer Taron Dickens, three-star running back Jamari Ford (who recently was hearing from Miami), and wide receivers Andy Jean and Adam Moore that are averaging 33 points per game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXZlLXN0YXIgTEIgVEogQ2FwZXJzIG1ha2VzIGEgbmljZSBoaXQg aW4gVGVtcGxlIGNvbW1pdCBSQiBKb3F1ZXogU21pdGguPGJyPjxicj5KZXN1 aXQgaXMgdXAgMTUtMTMgbWlkLXdheSB0aHJvdWdoIHRoZSAzcmQgcXVhcnRl ciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSEJydENuMEVENCI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0hCcnRDbjBFRDQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRnJhbmsgVHVja2Vy IChAVGhlQ3JpYlNvdXRoRkxBKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1RoZUNyaWJTb3V0aEZMQS9zdGF0dXMvMTU2ODQwMDQ1MjE1NjMyOTk4 ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna (FL) vs Miami Gulliver Prep (FL), Thursday

Chaminade-Madonna grabbed another win against a ranked opponent, beating American Heritage 42-34 last week. Miami targets Davion Gause, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, quarterback Cedrick Bailey, athlete Edwin Joseph, and safety Zaquan Patterson all had big games and look to put it on early against a banged-up Gulliver Prep squad that will look to heavily utilize LSU commit Jalen Brown. Brown will be going up against Joseph and 2025 four-star cornerback Chris Ewald all night and that alone should be worth the price of admission. Chaminade was able to beat Gulliver 31-16 last year but the result should be a much bigger differential this time around with four-star 2024 quarterback Davi Belfort not playing.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbmUgb2YgdGhlIGJlc3Qgd2lkZSByZWNlaXZlciBncm91cHMgaW4g dGhlIG5hdGlvbiBpcyBhdCBNaWFtaSBDaGFtaW5hZGUtTWFkb25uYSA8YnI+ PGJyPjXwn4yfSm8tSm8gVHJhZGVyIDxicj41IPCfjJ8gSmVyZW1pYWggU21p dGggPGJyPjMg8J+MnyBFZHdpbiBKb3NlcGggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qb3NoaXNhdGhlMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A am9zaGlzYXRoZTE8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9KZXJtaWFoX1NtaXRoMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmVybWlh aF9TbWl0aDE8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9K b3NlcGhFZHdpbm5uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb3NlcGhFZHdp bm5uPC9hPiB8IPCfjqU6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v cmpnbWFkZWl0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkByamdtYWRlaXQ8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9oU1RWZ2J3RW1XIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaFNUVmdid0VtVzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSaXZhbHMgKEBSaXZh bHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1 cy8xNTcwOTE1MDE0NTAwMDMyNTE0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNl cHRlbWJlciAxNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

IMG Academy (FL) vs Phenix City Central (AL), Friday

The national schedule for IMG continues with top 100 ranked Phenix City Central out of Alabama. The top running back in 2024, Jerrick Gibson, has been running wild this season, averaging over 100 yards per game and four touchdowns despite playing in two games that ended in 45-plus point differences. Ohio State commit and Miami target Carnell Tate and freshman sensation Winston Watkins have combined for over 500 yards and seven touchdowns and now play the number three cornerback in the country in Georgia commit AJ Harris and three-star Jayden Coleman. The group of Miami commits in Francis Mauigoa and Jayden Wayne should have standout performances while tight end Riley Williams could score his first touchdown of the year this week.