Week Five HS Preview: Another Star Power Event in Dillard vs Miami Central

Frank Tucker
Fort Lauderdale Dillard (FL) vs Miami Central (FL), Saturday

Similar to last week's headliner of American Heritage Plantation vs Chaminade-Madonna, Saturday will have double-digit Miami targets. Prospects like Dillard running back Christopher Johnson, Louisville commit Stanquan Clark and defensive end Rueben Bain make up the late 2023 pushes for Mario Cristobal and staff, but the 2024 and 2025 players are what makes this such an exciting game for fans.

Miami commit Antione Jackson and the 2025 defensive line trio of four-star pass rusher Armondo Blount & defensive tackles Anthony Smith and Tarrell Greene make up the young stars for Dillard while Central has a loaded underclassmen group of linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin, safety Amari Wallace, three-star athlete LaWayne McCoy, three-star offensive lineman Keion Reyes and defensive tackle Randy Adirika.

Central has pushed into the top ten nationally and goes into this game 3-0 while Dillard is 2-1. The last time the two teams played was the 2019 Regional Final where Central won 35-0.

Columbus (FL) vs Miami Northwestern (FL), Thursday

A rare game for these two teams, both teams are nationally ranked and beyond a Northwestern slip up against top ten Chaminade-Madonna a couple weeks back, both teams are rolling through their schedule. Columbus is led by the 2024 defensive trio of five-star TJ Capers, four-star Dylan Stephenson and three-star Daylen Russell who have held opponents to just 53 points through four games.

Northwestern will try to counteract that top defense for Columbus with a loaded offensive group of soon-to-be Miami-Dade County all-time leading passer Taron Dickens, three-star running back Jamari Ford (who recently was hearing from Miami), and wide receivers Andy Jean and Adam Moore that are averaging 33 points per game.

Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna (FL) vs Miami Gulliver Prep (FL), Thursday

Chaminade-Madonna grabbed another win against a ranked opponent, beating American Heritage 42-34 last week. Miami targets Davion Gause, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, quarterback Cedrick Bailey, athlete Edwin Joseph, and safety Zaquan Patterson all had big games and look to put it on early against a banged-up Gulliver Prep squad that will look to heavily utilize LSU commit Jalen Brown.

Brown will be going up against Joseph and 2025 four-star cornerback Chris Ewald all night and that alone should be worth the price of admission. Chaminade was able to beat Gulliver 31-16 last year but the result should be a much bigger differential this time around with four-star 2024 quarterback Davi Belfort not playing.

IMG Academy (FL) vs Phenix City Central (AL), Friday

The national schedule for IMG continues with top 100 ranked Phenix City Central out of Alabama. The top running back in 2024, Jerrick Gibson, has been running wild this season, averaging over 100 yards per game and four touchdowns despite playing in two games that ended in 45-plus point differences.

Ohio State commit and Miami target Carnell Tate and freshman sensation Winston Watkins have combined for over 500 yards and seven touchdowns and now play the number three cornerback in the country in Georgia commit AJ Harris and three-star Jayden Coleman. The group of Miami commits in Francis Mauigoa and Jayden Wayne should have standout performances while tight end Riley Williams could score his first touchdown of the year this week.

