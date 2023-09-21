Here's a rundown of the top high school games of the weekend involving Miami commits and targets.

Chaminade-Madonna vs Miami Central (Thursday on ESPN2)

Jeremiah Smith, Wide Receiver, Chaminade-Madonna (Rivals.com)

We are in 'Game of the Year' territory with this one. Chaminade-Madonna and Miami Central have been chomping at the bit to put together the ultimate Broward County vs Miami-Dade County matchup for the last two seasons and it is finally here. Both teams are top five teams nationally and are vying for the throne of top team in the state. Chaminade is headlined by three five-stars, two of which are Miami commits (athlete Joshisa Trader and safety Zaquan Patterson) plus top target, Ohio State commit, Jeremiah Smith, top tier 2025 Michigan CB commit Chris Ewald Jr., newly minted blue-chip 2026 wide receiver Denairius Gray, and several other four-stars. The Rockets have four-star Miami linebacker commit Vincent Shavers and recent five-star commit Armondo Blount plus seven other Miami-offered prospects. There is talent everywhere on this roster with an entire returning offensive line unit and a young defense that is maturing by the week. This is going to be a close game that will show if Central can stop the five blue-chip wide receivers of Chaminade. Can Chaminade slow the four-headed backfield of Central? Will LaWayne McCoy or Trader end up the two-way x-factor for their teams?

St. Thomas Aquinas vs Treasure Coast

Romanas Frederique, Defensive Back, St. Thomas Aquinas (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

This game was much closer than expected last season, despite a tough 2022 for Treasure Coast that saw them lose seven games thanks to one of the more vigorous schedules in the state. St. Thomas Aquinas and their trio of Miami commits (wide receiver Chance Robinson and cornerbacks Ryan Mack and Romanas Frederique) have redeemed themselves after a season-opening loss to St. John Bosco - winning against two state championship contenders in Cocoa and Western. Treasure Coast might be the most challenging game for Aquinas on the year. They are 4-0 and have signature wins over Osceola, Seminole, and Jesuit, pushing them inside the top 100 nationally. Their dominant rushing attack has controlled the clock and helped them put up almost 140 points in their first four games. Miami target linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez and the Aquinas' rushing attack led by Miami target and Ohio State commit Jordan Lyle will be crucial for the Raiders to continue its success.

Columbus vs Miami Northwestern

Daylen Russell, Defensive Lineman, Columbus

The controversial result of last year's contest, which ended 23-19, has created some community interest in this game despite a rough start to the annually dominant Northwestern Bulls. Columbus has won 18 of their last 19 games and is on pace to reach yet another state title based on their performance through the first four games of 2023. The West has a wealth of young talent, like 2026 four-star wide receiver Calvin Russell III, Miami 2027 offered athlete Nicholas Lennear, productive 2025 NFL legacy defensive back Tywan Cox, and more. This means that a surprise is always on the table for a win from Northwestern, especially led by alum and head coach Michealee Harris. Columbus is again loaded this season and the overwhelming favorite in this game despite the talent at the Bulls' skill position groups. The offense features James Madison quarterback commit Alberto Mendoza, who has the chance to cement his name in the history books of South Florida this season. Appalachian State wide receiver commit Jose Leon and Rivals250 2025 athlete, and Miami target Bryce Fitzgerald are big-time playmakers for the Explorers. Mix that with a front led by Miami commit Daylen Russell and arguably the best linebacker in South Florida - 2025 monster Hector Chavez - and you have a recipe to grab a fifth straight win.

Warner Robins vs Houston County

Judd Anderson, Quarterback, Warner Robins