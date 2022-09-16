Week Three Questions and Things to Watch Against Texas A&M
Miami heads into one of the biggest games of the year 2-0 and outscoring Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss 100-20. The step up in talent is obvious, but the Texas A&M Aggies struggled against an inferior Sam Houston State team and took a loss against what was a 0-1 Appalachian State team that needed just 17 points to finish off A&M.
Miami comes in as the surprising underdog and will have to answer multiple questions to pull off the upset in week three:
Will Tyler Van Dyke live up to his hype?
Tyler Van Dyke has been a Godsend since taking over as the quarterback for Miami and his hype is the highest we have seen since Brad Kaaya, who failed to live up to his first-round billing. For Van Dyke to break the pattern of just "good" quarterbacks leading Miami, he will have to grab a signature win and Saturday is the ultimate opportunity to start doing just that.
So far he is 8-3 in games where he has received the most snaps and has grabbed wins against ranked opponents twice, 18th ranked NC State and 17th ranked Pitt last year in back-to-back games. This is the fork in the road for Miami's season and Van Dyke's draft stock. If he can put another signature notch in his belt, the path to 'greatness' is easily attainable.
Does the passing game have enough without wide receiver Xavier Restrepo?
We know what Van Dyke can bring to the table based on the 11 game sample size of his playing career but the most productive player in the Miami passing attack just went down with Xavier Restrepo's foot injury. The opportunity is there for a number of the receivers and safety James Williams said this week that "Our whole receiver room is great. They’re hungry."
The former Plantation wide receiver Jacolby George returns from his two-game suspension and the all-state receiver is one of the most consistent receivers in the room from fall camp.
Key'Shawn Smith is now a two-year starter but has been underwhelming outside of being a kick returner through two games. He is fourth on the team in receiving and a step up from one of the most veteran offensive skill position players will be needed.
Brashard Smith will likely see added reps in the slot and his explosive skill set could replace some of the big plays lost with the absence of Restrepo.
Can Henry Parrish continue his strong start?
Through two games, running back Henry Parrish has made everyone forget that Jaylan Knighton has been mostly unavailable to start the year. He is averaging 136 total yards and two touchdowns per game as the lead back and has allowed Van Dyke to ease his way into the year and not rely on a relatively inexperienced receiver group.
With Knighton healthy this week, we will get a true glimpse of the running back by committee. Will he need 20+ touches to keep it going or can he share the load and still make the same impact? We will see against an A&M defensive front that has held opponents to just 3.6 yards per carry through two games.
Will the sack production continue to improve?
The weak link of the Aggie offense has been the offensive line so far and Miami improved their sack numbers from two in week one to three in week two. The defensive line was constantly causing pressure against Southern Miss in the second half and the talent of defensive tackle Leonard Taylor has gone from flashes to full games. The return of Miami's best edge player, Ahkeem Mesidor, will be a welcomed addition as well.
The Aggies have allowed 11.5 tackles for loss in two games and allowed two sacks last week from App State. If Miami can continue to be aggressive and push the pocket on new starting quarterback Max Johnson, the struggles through the first two weeks might just continue.