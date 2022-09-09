Last weeks 70-13 win against Bethune-Cookman was the expected start for Head Coach Mario Cristobal and his staff. While glaring improvements from last season were there in week one, there are still kinks in the armor that need to be addressed going forward. Cristobal while happy with the win, seemed like he wanted more out of the team: "I want and need more out of the way we practice. We are making progress but it's not enough." Miami is 1-0, but questions still remain heading into week two:



Does the development of Michael Redding in this offense continue?

Despite a low-volume passing attack to start the year, wide receiver Michael Redding was efficient on his two targets, picking up 31 yards and a touchdown. The announcement as the third starting wide receiver was not revealed until right before kickoff and he delivered on the staff's decision. With Jacolby George out for another game, Redding will once again have an opportunity to produce in three & four wide receiver sets. His touchdown catch was a beautiful throw and catch against two defenders in the endzone. That contested catch could further build confidence from quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. If Redding has another solid performance and adds reliability to a receiving core looking for options outside of wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, he could hold onto that spot even after George returns.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub3VjaGRvd24gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9S ZWRkaW5nSUlJP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSZWRkaW5nSUlJPC9h PiDwn5GP8J+Rjzxicj48YnI+TWlhbWkgbGVhZHMgQmV0aHVuZS1Db29rbWFu IDQ5LTEzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vb1gwVWJLVUw5TCI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29YMFViS1VMOUw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2FuZXMg Rm9vdGJhbGwgKEBDYW5lc0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhbmVzRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1NjYxODYyNzY5ODE1 OTIwNjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDMsIDIwMjI8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Can anyone step up beyond Akheem Mesidor at defensive end?

West Virginia transfer Akheem Mesidor was big time in his debut Miami performance, picking up a sack and a pass break-up that ended in a touchdown thanks to a Gilbert Frierson pick-six. Outside of the third-year sophomore, the results were underwhelming. The rest of the defense produced just one sack and five tackles for loss. Several scrambles from the Bethune quarterback ended in first down runs or long gains while opening up passing lanes due to a break in the pocket. The defensive end play gave off strong Manny Diaz vibes and that habitual up-field rush will ruin this defense against a more competent opponent. Players like Jahfari Harvey, Mitchell Agude, and even freshman Nyjalik Kelly will have to step up play if this defense is going to improve. Since BCU was able to rack up nearly 350 yards of offense and average nearly 18 yards per completion, any chance at double-digit wins could be out of the window if not fixed.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XYXN0ZWQgbm8gdGltZSBtYWtpbmcgaGlzIHByZXNlbmNlIGZlbHQu IPCfkqogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ba2hlZW1fTWVz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBa2hlZW1fTWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSXpIZEJzb1V3OCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0l6 SGRCc29Vdzg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgMzA1IFNwb3J0cyAoQDMwNVNwb3J0 c3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vMzA1U3BvcnRzcy9z dGF0dXMvMTU2NzM0NzA4NTYzMjIyNTI4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Is James Williams in the box needed for this defense to be successful?

Despite week one MVP recognition for linebacker Corey Flagg and a solid Canes opener from transfer linebacker Caleb Johnson, it seemed at times that there was a disparity in athleticism in the second level of the defense. That is until safety James Williams stepped up closer to the line of scrimmage. Williams' third quarter interception, while playing what looked like linebacker, was very similar to how we saw him play his senior year at American Heritage. That positional versatility while adding length and range in coverage at linebacker makes him a difference maker in this defense. This positional change allows the other two safeties, Avantae Williams and Kam Kinchens, as well as Gilbert Frierson or Te'Cory Couch to get on the field. That increase in athleticism could pay dividends as Miami starts to play high-octane passing attacks with athletic quarterbacks.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CZSBncmVhdCwgSmFtZXMgV2lsbGlhbXMhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVncmVhdF8yMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQmVncmVhdF8yMDwvYT4gd2l0aCB0aGUgQ2FuZXMmIzM5OyAzcmQgSU5U IG9mIHRoZSBkYXkuIPCfkqogPGJyPjxicj5UdW5lIGluIG9uIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWNjbmV0d29yaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWNjbmV0d29yazwvYT46IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9PT1dtTEdyeXhLIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vT09XbUxHcnl4SzwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2s3aUxrUzVZbnkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9rN2lMa1M1WW55PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbmVzIEZvb3RiYWxsIChA Q2FuZXNGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D YW5lc0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTY2MTkxNDk1MDgxODI0MjU3P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

With the running back room getting healthier, is Henry Parrish still RB1?

The late announcement of running Jaylan Knighton's absence last week opened the door for more opportunities for Ole Miss transfer running back Henry Parrish. His 108-yard, three-touchdown performance, after Miami posted one of the worst rushing seasons in recent memory, will force the staff to take a hard look at the distribution of carries. Knighton has had big moments over the course of his career but averaged just 3.9 yards-per-carry last season. The offensive line earned MVP honors and Jalen Rivers was one of the ACC Players of the Week, so Knighton could also improve from his 2021. The vision and smooth running style of Parrish may not equate to a large number of 50-yard runs but consistency is something Cristobal has preached about since coming to Miami. His familiarity with running back coach Kevin Smith could make this a totem pole situation rather than a true 50/50 timeshare.

