West Spotlight: Five committed prospects on flip watch

Vance Spafford

Advertisement

Texas A&M landed a commitment from Moala in late October and the four-star edge rusher from Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger has shown no significant signs he’s considering a flip other than taking a bunch of visits to other schools. Washington got him on campus recently and Moala loved the NFL-style environment in that program. UCLA, Michigan and Notre Dame are working hard to flip him as well while Texas should get a visit before all is said and done. A good sign for the Aggies, though, is that after all his visits this month, Moala closes things out from June 20-22 in College Station.

Oklahoma landed Odom’s commitment in January as the four-star receiver from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco has a phenomenal relationship with position coach Emmett Jones and others in Norman. He feels very supported there, plus he loves the Sooners’ history of throwing a lot to their receivers. But Washington is pushing very hard. Florida State, Miami and Texas are all involved. In Seattle, position coach Kevin Cummings is like an “older brother or an uncle” to Odom and Bosco alum Jaleel Wadood is on staff as well. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables has two 6-7 seasons in his first three years. If the Sooners struggle again – or Venables is clearly on the hot seat – that could be a major concern for Odom down the stretch.

The high four-star slot receiver from Mission Viejo, Calif., has been committed to Georgia since November and he loves the program and its development. However, this weekend’s trip back to Athens is crucial in his recruitment. Washington loves Spafford and is working to flip him. UCLA is another program involved but that seems like a longer shot. The biggest threat to Georgia is Miami as Spafford loves the offense, the surroundings in South Florida and seems to fit with the culture there. Georgia has some work to do this weekend to keep him in the class and he’d be a perfect slot in that offense, too.

Terry committed to Michigan State super early as the 2027 four-star safety from Tustin, Calif., picked the Spartans on Dec. 1. There have been a lot of changes since then. Close friend and position coach Demetrice Martin departed for UCLA. And Terry has landed nearly every offer in the book. It’s actually a surprise Terry has stayed committed this long as it’s a testament to the job the rest of Michigan State’s coaching staff has done. But now with lots of other major Big Ten offers and SEC looks – along with the idea of playing for Martin in Westwood – it would be a major surprise if Terry lasts with the Spartans until signing day for the 2027 class.