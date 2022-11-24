It's been a rough football season but there is still much to be thankful for if you are a Miami Hurricanes fan. Many times we focus on the negative, today is not a day for that. It is a day to appreciate all that you have and for you pessimists out there, there is much to be thankful for.

Five National Championships

I know it's been a long time since 2001, but when eating turkey with your cousins, friends, and other family members that wear the wrong colors, remind them that Miami still owns the state of Florida. With all the mediocrity that has occurred by most Canes fans' standards in the last 15 years or so, Miami still leads the state in national championships and still has arguably the best team ever assembled in college football with the 2001 squad. Miami has been "irrelevant" for many years now, but Miami still holds a two-championship lead over its most hated rivals. Scoff at the Florida 2008 with all the hooligans that were on that team and laugh at the failure Tim Tebow was in the pros. The 2013 Florida State team? Do you mean the team that was led by a guy who stole crabs and is inappropriate with Uber drivers? Those teams weren't better than the 2001 team and they know it.

The 2023 Recruiting Class

The incoming class is a sign of things to come with the football program. Despite Miami's subpar performances on the football field this season, the Canes currently have a tenth-ranked class in the nation. Texas A&M, along with Miami, is the only team ranked team in the top 25 in recruiting (24th) that is not currently bowl-eligible. So just think how great the influx of talent will be when Miami wins nine, or ten games or more a year. Miami will be competing for a conference championship in at least two years and will almost certainly compete for national titles in three years, thanks to the hiring of Head Coach Mario Cristobal. Book it!

Basketball Programs Are Good And Continue To Rise

Both the men's and women's basketball teams had successful 2021-2022 seasons and both arguably have the most talent and expectations to start a season in their history. Both will be serious threats in this year's tournament and with the transfer portal always seemingly working in its favor, the momentum will not subside. Both Kaite Meier and Jim Larranaga have established consistent cultures at Miami that prospects like to see. The next step is making it to the final four, which seems more realistic now than in any other era of Miami basketball.

A Commitment To Upgrade

Miami has been behind the times when it comes to facilities, but recent upgrades to the locker room, the Watsco Center, and other future improvements will keep Miami in the race with the national powers from an aesthetic perspective. Athletic Director Dan Radakovich's experience as a proven winner at Clemson will do wonders for all athletics moving forward. The hire of Alonzo Highsmith and several other staff members is what this program needed and the next ten years may be the best the school has ever seen.

The Transfer Portal, NIL, and an Expanded Playoff

The nuances of college sports will be fully taken advantage of by the University of Miami. Miami is one of the schools at the forefront when it comes to NIL deals and the transfer portal allows Miami to not only trim the fat of current rosters, but also fill spots of need immediately. The expansion of the college football playoff to 12 teams seems imminent for as early as 2024. This will allow Miami to at least be in contention for the playoff earlier than expected if it stayed at four teams. This will be a major recruiting tool to let prospects know that they could have a more realistic shot at winning national championships.