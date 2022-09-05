Miami put on a firework show performance in week one scoring 70 points for the first since 2018. Head Coach Mario Cristobal said it best, "The goal was to be 1-0 by 7:15 tonight" and the team did just that. A new week has everyone looking forward to Southern Miss, Texas A&M, and beyond. Some of the questions coming out of fall camp were touched on and an idea of how the depth chart and overall team build is shaking out is becoming clearer after a strong opening week showing.

Miami to be 2021 Michigan 2.0?

The offense was a throwback to 2001 on Saturday, running the ball 42 times for 305 yards and seven touchdowns. A 64% run percentage probably will not be typical going forward, but it does show that offensive coordinator Josh Gattis will continue to employ a run-first approach that helped him lead Michigan to the College Football Playoff last season. In 2021, Gattis had a rushing attempt on nearly 59% of his offensive plays. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke's nine-game stretch to end last season will not be the norm for this offense - and there is no reason it should be. The strength of this team is the running back room. Despite injuries, the top three backs (make it four once Don Chaney returns from injury) were all blue chip prospects coming out of high school. The talent in the room has the capability to shine when given the opportunity. The disappointment in the run game (there has not been a 1000 yard rusher since 2016) from past coaches is part of the reason Miami has not been able to have stability on the offensive side of the ball. This is changing. The questions about consistency from the wide receivers are not as glaring if you simplify the game for the unit. There was not a single dropped pass on Saturday but there was also just 13 total receptions from receivers. Limit the opportunity for mistakes and take what the defense gives you seems to be the offensive approach this team will take on.

Is the defense having the same issues as last year?

Miami defensive linemen Akheem Mesidor and Mitchell Agude Combine For Tackle against Bethune

Many were clamoring for a shutout of Bethune-Cookman. Not only was that not delivered but Miami's opening week FCS opponent racked up 342 total yards, 249 of which came in the air. If a lower-level team is able to average six yards per play and put together four drives of seven-plus play, 50-yard drives, things need to be re-evaluated on the defensive side of the ball. The 'run up field' habits of the Miami defensive ends still needs to be broken and cornerback play will need to improve. - Whether that be the week one starters or bringing in new blood from off the bench the opponents of the future will be less forgiving. While tackling still looked suspect at times, there were improvements. Linebackers Corey Flagg and Caleb Johnson made several solo open field tackles that might have been big gain results last year. The run game improved from an interior defensive line standpoint. The three-level rotation of the defensive tackles looks like it could be a success as the talent is deep from the big boys in the front seven. Leonard Taylor, despite his late injury, looked like the five-star we expected him to be and the rest of the room was solid as nearly all of BCU's rushing success came on late scrambles due to broken contain from the edge players.

Expect to see WR1 and WR2 at kick return going forward

When the opening week depth chart was released, returners were not there. When the top two wide receiver targets jumped out for the opening kickoff, the decision was questioned, to say the least. Turns out, we should let the coaches coach. Key'Shawn Smith was electric at kick return, averaging 61 yards per return. His 72-yard return was the longest return since the 'Miracle in Durham' at Duke by Corn Elder for 75 yards in 2015. There should be some opportunity for Malik Curtis and Brashard Smith on special teams, whether at kick or punt return, but the duo of Smith and Restrepo is locked in at the top spot of the depth chart going forward.