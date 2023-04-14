What to Expect from Miami's Spring Game
Miami has more questions than answers going into 2023 after a disastrous 5-7 first season for head coach Mario Cristobal.
Hope remains, though, as core additions to the offensive staff and promotions on the defensive side of the ball have seemed to stabilize the team this spring.
With all that being said, the first game action of 2023 is here, and there are a few things to expect Friday night.
The Offense Will Be Basic But Will Show Some Big Play Ability
Miami is not going to show the full scope of the new 'Air Raid' attack led by offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. It is going to be a structured practice that will be designed on getting through the basics of the offense.
That means likely no trick plays, a basic rushing attack consisting mostly of inside and outside zone and some normal passing concepts that might not attack the weaknesses of the Miami defense.
What will change is philosophy. Expect to see more and more vertical shots, more screens getting some of the faster guys of this wide receiver group in space, and an overall heightened desire to take chances.
That likely means big plays, a return to semi-form with quarterback Tyler Van Dyke - and also some turnovers. It is going to be fun and also maybe a little frustrating at times.
The Defensive Backfield Will Not Be What It Is In The Fall
The backend of the Miami defense is still a work in progress. Yes, the transfer portal additions of former UCF cornerback Davonte Brown and former Iowa cornerback/safety Terry Roberts will help immediately, but there are still questions remaining.
Miami has done a better job this spring in minimizing big plays, but there are still moments when the offense is able to exploit the vertical coverage ability of the outside corners. Brown and former West Virginia transfer Daryl Porter Jr. have solid resumes and Porter looked better than both Tyrique Stevenson and DJ Ivey at times last year, but consistency is going to be needed for Miami to make a jump.
Take into account that four-star 2023 signees Damari Brown and Robert Stafford are not in the building yet and will provide a boost in length and athleticism as soon as they arrive in the summer.
Expect lapses in coverage during the game. This defensive back group may look very different as more transfer help should be coming after the spring.
The Young Players will See a lot of Playing Time
There are a number of injuries to key players like safety James Williams, defensive linemen Akheem Mesidor and Leonard Taylor, and a couple of veteran receivers like Michael Redding and Frank Ladson.
That just means more opportunities for the second-year guys and eight early enrollee freshmen. Quarterback Emory Williams is running mostly with the threes, so his playing time might be sparse, but receivers Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington are going to get a lot of burn in the slot, especially with the lack of depth.
On the offensive line, Francis Mauigoa should get the start at right tackle, where he has shined this spring. Fellow five-star Samson Okunlola is going to mix with the ones and twos, getting every chance to break the lineup. Watch for wide receiver Isaiah Horton to make some noise on the outside, as he has been a standout this spring competing with Jacolby George.
Defensively, Ahmad Moten, Rueben Bain, and Jayden Wayne are going to get heavy runs with so many injuries in that group. Bain has been maybe the best defensive lineman in the spring and if he has a solid first Miami performance, he could be the Mauigoa of the defense.
THERE WILL BE MISTAKES
This is still a scrimmage, at the end of the day. This offense is less than two months deep into the playbook and the same is said for the defense. The staff was not even filled out until just before spring practice! There is still such a learning curve to go.
On offense, the aggressive attack of Dawson is going to create momentum-changing plays, but it also going to bring about some turnovers. It is the yin to the yang of this big play methodology.
On defense, so many pieces or banged up or missing, so the expectations have to be tempered. There will be a number of young players and guys at new spots, which will mean missed assignments, coverages, and gap responsibility.
Take the good with the bad, because, remember, it is all Canes on the field tonight.
