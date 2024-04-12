What to watch for on defense in the 2024 Miami Spring Game
Miami's annual spring game will be held on Saturday at Cobb Stadium on the University of Miami campus. Kickoff is set for 4 PM Eastern.
Here is what to watch for on defense.
Defensive Line
Probable Starters
The defensive line should field another strong unit in 2024, with Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor as starters. Bain has been out for most of the spring but returned for the last few practices.
Mesidor is still nursing a foot injury suffered during the 2023 season and is not expected to play in the spring game. This leaves an opportunity for Jared Harrison-Hunte, Elijah Alston, and perhaps transfers Marley Cook and C.J Clark to get some added reps in the spring game.
What to watch is the amount of reps played by the defensive linemen and who can get to the quarterback and cause disruption.
The Others
Many players along the defensive line will have an opportunity to shine on Saturday. Freshmen Cole McConathy and Marquise Lightfoot will get chances for the first time in front of the fan base.
At the same time, returners Jayden Wayne, Thomas Gore, and Ahmad Moten should see plenty of reps with Nyjalik Kelly entering the transfer portal. Also, players to watch for as far as playing time are Josh Horton and Anthony Campbell, who fans hope have taken the next step in their development.
Linebackers
Probable Starters
Francisco Mauigoa and Wesley Bissainthe are primed to start as linebackers for the Hurricanes. What you want to see from the tandem is efficiency and a relentless pursuit of football, covering tight ends and running backs. Both were limited or missed some practices at some point this spring, so they may see limited reps in the spring game.
The Backups
The linebacker room is one of the deepest on the Miami football team. Raul "Po Po" Aguirre is next in line as far as linebackers, but Bobby Washington, Marcellius Pulliam, and Malik Bryant should all see plenty of reps in this game. Chase Smith should also see plenty of reps as he has had a strong spring. Look for the second unit of linebackers to make plays and play with relentless abandon.
Other players to watch are freshmen linebackers Cameron "Bobby" Pruitt and Adarius Hayes. Pruitt has thoroughly impressed this spring, so I would not be surprised if he made a couple of plays in the spring game.
Defensive Backs
Probable Starters
Three defensive backs expected to be out for the first series are safety Mishael Powell and cornerbacks Daryl Porter Jr. and Jadais Richard. Jaden Harris will likely man the other safety position, but the other corner position could be up in the air with Damari Brown slowly returning from a groin injury. Vanderbilt transfer Savion Riley is in line for plenty of reps in the spring game.
The Others
Zaquan Patterson and Myles Mooyoung have had impressive springs, so expect to see both on the field Saturday.
Demetrius Freeney, Dylan Day, Robert Stafford, and Markeith Williams are also expected to receive significant reps. The battle for spots on the depth chart at defensive back is perhaps the most intriguing and wide-open on the team. All contending players will be hoping to make plays in the spring game to solidify a spot on the roster.
Fans are looking for zero blown assignments and tight coverage from the defensive back group as a whole.
