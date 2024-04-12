Miami's annual spring game will be held on Saturday at Cobb Stadium on the University of Miami campus. Kickoff is set for 4 PM Eastern. Here is what to watch for on defense.



Defensive Line

Rueben Bain, Defensive End, Miami

Linebackers

Probable Starters Francisco Mauigoa and Wesley Bissainthe are primed to start as linebackers for the Hurricanes. What you want to see from the tandem is efficiency and a relentless pursuit of football, covering tight ends and running backs. Both were limited or missed some practices at some point this spring, so they may see limited reps in the spring game. The Backups The linebacker room is one of the deepest on the Miami football team. Raul "Po Po" Aguirre is next in line as far as linebackers, but Bobby Washington, Marcellius Pulliam, and Malik Bryant should all see plenty of reps in this game. Chase Smith should also see plenty of reps as he has had a strong spring. Look for the second unit of linebackers to make plays and play with relentless abandon. Other players to watch are freshmen linebackers Cameron "Bobby" Pruitt and Adarius Hayes. Pruitt has thoroughly impressed this spring, so I would not be surprised if he made a couple of plays in the spring game.

Defensive Backs