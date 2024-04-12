Miami's annual spring game will be held on Saturday at Cobb Stadium on the University of Miami campus. Kickoff is set for 4 PM Eastern. Here is what to watch for on offense.



Quarterbacks

The Starter The quarterback position at Miami has been a recent topic of conversation, but there may not have been a more clear-cut leader than Cam Ward in quite some time. The transfer from Washington State passed for 3,735 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions last season. Ward also ran for eight touchdowns, but in the past three seasons, Ward has fumbled 30 times, losing 13 of them. What to watch for is ball security from the starting quarterback and how well he can improvise and make plays off-script. Also, Ward mentioned that he and the wide receivers are on the same page, so that needs to be seen on the field on Saturday. The Projected Backup Most assume it will be Albany transfer; Reese Poffenbarger as the backup quarterback for the Hurricanes this season, so we are looking for how the QB can adjust to the speed of the Miami pass rush. The Miami defensive line is arguably the team's greatest strength, so if he can handle the Hurricane pass rush, he can likely keep up with others in the conference if Ward goes down. The Others Sophomore Emory Williams and third-year QB Jacurri Brown will battle for the third-string quarterback job on Saturday. All eyes will be on both these young men to be accurate and make smart decisions. In nine games played, three started, Brown has thrown for 411 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions but averages 7.6 yards per carry. Williams has played in five games, starting two, throwing for 470 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception Both complete approximately 61 percent of their passes, so this is a tight race. The two have had ups and downs in their careers thus far, but Saturday might prove who the staff can trust if they are needed in a game this season. Freshman Judd Anderson is also expected to get some reps in the spring game and we are looking for some flash but not expecting much from the young signal caller.

Running Backs

Chris Johnson Jr. Running Back, Miami

Probable Starter Sophomore running back Chris Johnson Jr. is projected to start in the spring game and has, at times, looked very nifty in the open field in spring practice. The Backups Freshman Chris Wheatley-Humphrey dramatically benefits from a spring ahead of his first official freshman year this football season and has also shown bursts of speed and quickness. Running backs Mark Fletcher and Ajay Allen have been out for the entire spring due to injury, which has allowed Tre'Vonte Citizen to emerge from the running back room. Many wonder if Citizen still has his explosiveness before suffering a torn ACL before the 2022 season. He should see plenty of opportunities in the spring game, and it will be the first time many fans will see him carry the football in a live setting. The Chess Piece The biggest storyline, however, is how much we will see freshman tight end Elija Lofton at running back. Lofton has shown some versatility at the position this spring and could also be used in pass protection. His teammates refer to him as a young Deebo Samuel who has shown tremendous versatility in the NFL. Miami may not show too much of what Lofton can do in the spring game, but it will be interesting to see where he lines up.

Wide Receivers

Probable Starters Nearly the entire wide receiving corps returns for Miami, which should be one of the team's strengths in the 2024 season. Xavier Restrepo, Isaiah Horton, and Jacolby George are the projected starters. All have flashed in spring practice, with Restrepo looking more explosive after an outstanding year in 2023. He set the team's single-season reception record with 85 catches and eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark, registering 1,092 receiving yards. Obviously, we will be looking for consistency in catching the football, but something to watch is who offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and Ward go to on fade and go routes. There are many options, as Horton is the largest receiver at 6'4" and 200-plus pounds, and Ray Ray Joseph is arguably the fastest receiver in the room. The Others However, many other receivers will get looks throughout the game. Freshman Jo Jo Trader has been making some noise in the spring, and Ny Carr, Shemar Kirk, and Robby Washington are all expected to see plenty of targets in the spring game.

Tight Ends

Probable Starter The star of this room should be Elijah Arroyo. The fourth-year tight end looks to impact Miami in 2024 significantly. In spring practice, he's made some highlight one-handed catches, locating the ball at its highest point and coming down with the football under tight coverage. He is a matchup nightmare that can be crucial to Miami's success this season. A flash play in the spring game will further confirm that notion. The Others

Aside from Lofton mentioned above and the various ways he will be utilized, many will want to see the tight end group heavily involved in the offense as a whole in the spring game during the 2024 season. Riley Williams, who improved significantly during his freshman year last season, had eight receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. Cam McCormick, entering his ninth college football season, will continue to be used mainly as a blocking tight end, matched Williams with eight receptions for 62 yards.

Offensive Line

Tommy Kinsler, Offensive Lineman, Miami