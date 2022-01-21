What to watch in recruiting this weekend

It is another busy weekend of visits and storylines as we march to the second signing day in just a few weeks. Here is a look at five things we’re watching this weekend. MORE GORNEY: Junior Days heating up | Programs that could out-perform ranking | Is Harold Perkins' recruitment up in the air?

CAN CLEMSON CLOSE ON STORY?

Four-star defensive lineman Caden Story had been committed to Auburn from the first day of August until mid-January but the Lanett, Ala., standout reopened his recruitment and is now focused on the Tigers, Clemson and Florida. This weekend Story will be at Clemson and it’s going to be an important trip and also a crucial reunification as the four-star will meet up with position coach Nick Eason, who recruited Story to Auburn but is now on Clemson’s staff. If things go well, Eason could leave the weekend with Clemson as his leader although Auburn is not out of it and Florida will have the last shot at him next weekend.

*****

MATHEWS HEADED TO FLORIDA

The prevailing thinking is that LSU still looks very good for five-star safety Jacoby Mathews with Texas A&M right there but Florida gets its shot this week. The Ponchatoula, La., standout has continued to show a lot of interest in the Gators since coach Billy Napier got the job and once Corey Raymond was hired as cornerbacks coach then things ramped up even more. It would still be considered a pretty big surprise if Mathews ends up in Gainesville but Florida will take its shot over the next few days.

*****

GEORGIA BRINGS IN STEWART

The prevailing thought is that Miami is surging for high four-star defensive end Shemar Stewart after recent visits there especially last weekend when he canceled his Texas A&M trip and went back to Coral Gables. The Aggies are still very much involved and before the last week or so it looked almost like a lock that the Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace standout would end up in College Station. It now looks like a Texas A&M-Miami battle but Georgia’s coaching staff could be very convincing and will have its opportunity this weekend.

*****

LSU GETS SHOT AT CITIZEN

Auburn, LSU, Florida and Miami are the schools still in the running for four-star running back Trevonte Citizen. A few weeks ago at the All-American Bowl, Citizen said he was still getting to know the new LSU staff and that others were higher on his list but this weekend could be huge. The Lake Charles (La.) Lake Charles College Prep standout visits Baton Rouge this weekend and will get a feel for everything the new staff envisions for his role on offense. Others have made a huge impression with some visits left but LSU could make a huge move by Sunday night.

*****

CRISTOBAL BRINGS IN BIG GROUP