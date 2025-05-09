What you may have missed this week in the transfer portal

Amare Campbell (Photo by © Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

The transfer portal is closed but there have been a number of important signings this week as the last few major prospects lock in where they’ll be playing the upcoming season. Take a look at what you may have missed this week in the transfer portal.

Advertisement

FORMER TAR HEEL AMARE CAMPBELL TRANSFERS TO PENN STATE

Penn State prioritized adding a big-time linebacker this spring and that’s what the program got when it signed former North Carolina standout Amare Campbell. He initially entered the transfer portal in December after the Mack Brown era ended but withdrew when Bill Belichick arrived in Chapel Hill. After going through the spring with the Tar Heels and their new coaching staff, Campbell decided to re-enter the transfer portal. Penn State and SMU were the biggest contenders for Campbell and he took visits to both schools with Penn State eventually landing his commitment. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH PENN STATE FANS AT HAPPYVALLEYINSIDER.COM

LSU SIGNS ALL-BIG 12 SAFETY A.J. HAULCY

One of the best defensive players to enter the transfer portal this spring, A.J. Haulcy had no shortage of options when he decided to find a new home. The All-Big 12 safety had 74 tackles, five interceptions (tied for No. 1 in the Big 12) and 12 pass breakups for Houston last season and that piqued the interest of Ole Miss, Miami, LSU and others. He visited with all three of those teams but, in a tough negotiation, LSU was able to secure his transfer. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT DEATHVALLEYINSIDER.COM

OKLAHOMA STATE ADDS FORMER MIAMI SAFETY ZAQUAN PATTERSON

Oklahoma State has had a very productive and active transfer portal cycle this spring. The Cowboys and head coach Mike Gundy secured multiple commitments over the last few weeks and their latest big addition comes in the form of former Miami defensive back Zaquan Patterson. With three years of eligibility remaining, Patterson was a highly touted prospect at the high school ranks and got his career off to a good start this past season with the Hurricanes. Instead of sticking around for next season, though, Patterson hit the transfer portal and considered Florida, Ole Miss and Tennessee, but Oklahoma State was lucky enough to end up with him. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OKLAHOMA STATE FANS AT OSTATEILLUSTRATED.COM

A TRIO OF TRANSFERS FOR NORTH CAROLINA

This week North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick continued to pound the pavement in the transfer portal and landed multiple commitments. Former Florida safety Gregory Smith III, former Arkansas tight end Shamar Easter and linebacker Jonathan Agumadu from Oklahoma State decided to jump onboard with the Tar Heels. Smith and Easter were both highly touted high school prospects, but their college careers have not featured much success as of yet. A change of scenery might be just what they need to get on track. Agumadu is coming off a redshirt year with the Cowboys and still has four years of eligibility remaining. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH UNC FANS AT TARHEELILLUSTRATED.COM

MIAMI PUTS FINISHING TOUCH ON RETOOLED SECONDARY