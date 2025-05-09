The transfer portal is closed but there have been a number of important signings this week as the last few major prospects lock in where they’ll be playing the upcoming season. Take a look at what you may have missed this week in the transfer portal.
FORMER TAR HEEL AMARE CAMPBELL TRANSFERS TO PENN STATE
Penn State prioritized adding a big-time linebacker this spring and that’s what the program got when it signed former North Carolina standout Amare Campbell.
He initially entered the transfer portal in December after the Mack Brown era ended but withdrew when Bill Belichick arrived in Chapel Hill. After going through the spring with the Tar Heels and their new coaching staff, Campbell decided to re-enter the transfer portal.
Penn State and SMU were the biggest contenders for Campbell and he took visits to both schools with Penn State eventually landing his commitment.
LSU SIGNS ALL-BIG 12 SAFETY A.J. HAULCY
One of the best defensive players to enter the transfer portal this spring, A.J. Haulcy had no shortage of options when he decided to find a new home. The All-Big 12 safety had 74 tackles, five interceptions (tied for No. 1 in the Big 12) and 12 pass breakups for Houston last season and that piqued the interest of Ole Miss, Miami, LSU and others.
He visited with all three of those teams but, in a tough negotiation, LSU was able to secure his transfer.
OKLAHOMA STATE ADDS FORMER MIAMI SAFETY ZAQUAN PATTERSON
Oklahoma State has had a very productive and active transfer portal cycle this spring. The Cowboys and head coach Mike Gundy secured multiple commitments over the last few weeks and their latest big addition comes in the form of former Miami defensive back Zaquan Patterson.
With three years of eligibility remaining, Patterson was a highly touted prospect at the high school ranks and got his career off to a good start this past season with the Hurricanes. Instead of sticking around for next season, though, Patterson hit the transfer portal and considered Florida, Ole Miss and Tennessee, but Oklahoma State was lucky enough to end up with him.
A TRIO OF TRANSFERS FOR NORTH CAROLINA
This week North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick continued to pound the pavement in the transfer portal and landed multiple commitments. Former Florida safety Gregory Smith III, former Arkansas tight end Shamar Easter and linebacker Jonathan Agumadu from Oklahoma State decided to jump onboard with the Tar Heels.
Smith and Easter were both highly touted high school prospects, but their college careers have not featured much success as of yet. A change of scenery might be just what they need to get on track.
Agumadu is coming off a redshirt year with the Cowboys and still has four years of eligibility remaining.
MIAMI PUTS FINISHING TOUCH ON RETOOLED SECONDARY
With the addition of Keionte Scott this week, head coach Mario Cristobal and company signed six defensive backs this transfer cycle.
He suited up for Auburn for the last three seasons and had a strong career with the Tigers. During his time with Auburn, Scott was credited with 115 tackles, six tackles for a loss, one sack, nine pass breakups and one interception, earning a spot on the All-SEC second-team in 2023.
He joins transfers Xavier Lucas, Charles Brantley, Zechariah Poyser, Ethan O'Connor and Jakobe Thomas in the Miami secondary.