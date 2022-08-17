Where Miami Commits and Big Targets Will Play This Week

It is the opening week of high school football play here in Florida and several Miami commits and targets will get their first taste of action in some top match-ups. Florida High Schools have several highly anticipated kick-off classics and jamborees on tap and we have the scoop on all of them!

Chaminade-Madonna/Miami Palmetto/Cardinal Gibbons Jamboree, Thursday at Cardinal Gibbons

Robby Washington, Wide Receiver, Miami Palmetto (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

This three-way match-up has the most Miami targets involved and should be the biggest event of the week. Chaminade and Gibbons are coming off state championship-winning seasons and are once again title contenders. Palmetto is loaded with skill position talent and has put itself in a position to be considered one of the favorites for the 4A-Metro title. On offense, Chaminade has 2024 Miami wide receiver targets Jeremiah Smith and Joshisa Trader, and 2024 running back Davion Gause. Junior quarterback Cedrick Bailey and senior wide receiver/defensive back Edwin Joseph are considered Miami Hurricane possibilities. Palmetto is headlined by 2023 Miami commit Robby Washington and underrated 2024 athlete Jacory Barney. Defensively, Chaminade is just as star-studded with Joseph and Trader playing some defensive back along with future 2025 blue-chipper Chris Ewald and four-star 2024 safety Zaquan Patterson. Palmetto will have Robby and Barney helping both ways at receiver and defensive back while Miami linebacker commit Bobby Washington and legacy prospect Willis McGahee IV man the front seven.

IMG Academy At Venice, Friday

Francis Mauigoa, Offensive Tackle, IMG Academy

Miami Northwestern vs Orlando Jones, Saturday at Camping World Stadium

Malik Bryant, Linebacker, Jones (Rivals.com)

This 'Soul Bowl' is a big-time match-up of two schools trying to take advantage of star-powered 2023 groups. Miami linebacker commit Malik Bryant returns home after two years at IMG Academy and will try to slow down a Northwestern offense stocked with talent. Athletic wide receiver and Florida commit Andy Jean is the main prospect for the Bulls and will be a recruiting battle that will come down to possibly early signing day.

Belen Jesuit at Gulliver Prep, Friday

Jalen Brown, Wide Receiver, Gulliver Prep

A South Dade County private school clash. Both teams have several big-time prospects and players Miami has had their hand in during the recruiting process. Belen has two defensive linemen that could be on Miami's radar, 2025 All-American defensive tackle Davion Dixon and three-star 2024 pass rusher Gavench Marcelin. Gulliver Prep is home to LSU commit Jalen Brown and I am hearing Miami is still pushing for communication. Other players that have interest from Miami are new 2024 quarterback Davi Belfort, FSU 2023 legacy commit Lamont Green Jr. and four-star 2023 cornerback and Georgia commit Daniel Harris.

American Heritage Plantation at Lowndes (GA), Saturday

Brandon Inniss, Wide Receiver, American Heritage (Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

This is one of the big games of the weekend. This is Heritage's first step toward returning back to state championship glory. Five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss and four-star running back Mark Fletcher are the biggest 2023 prospects in this game and despite being Ohio State commits, both are rumored to still be in communication with Miami. Four-star cornerback Damari Brown is the other main prospect targeted by the Canes in this game.

Dillard vs Norland, Thursday at Traz Powell Stadium

Antione Jackson, Defensive Back, Dillard

This game has almost a regular season feel to it as both teams come in with a number of additions and potential to take that next step in their respective classifications. Dillard is loaded with talent. On offense, Miami has focused it's running back search on three-star Christopher Johnson. Defensively, the stars are abundant with 2024 Miami commit cornerback Antione Jackson and 2025 defensive line trio Armondo Blount, Anthony Smith, and Tarrell Greene. The 2024 edge rusher Jeremiah Marcelin is the lone Norland player with Miami interest at the moment, but watch out for 2025 quarterback Ennio Yappor as a dark horse Miami target in the next couple of years.

Miami Central At Palm Beach Lakes, Friday

Rueben Bain, Defensive End, Miami Central (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Rockets start their quest for a four-peat on the road in West Palm Beach County. Big 2023 Miami target Rueben Bain will be in action as well as 2024 linebacker target Ezekiel Marcelin. Defensive lineman Randy Adirika (2025) is a talent to keep an eye on as well for the future class.

St. Thomas Aquinas Inter-Squad Scrimmage, Saturday at St. Thomas Aquinas

Chance Robinson, Wide Receiver, St. Thomas Aquinas (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

STA is keeping their kick-off classic in-house. Aquinas will look to fine-tune their young squad heading into what could be their fourth state championship in a row. Their wide receiver group has two Miami offered players in four-stars Chance Robinson and James Madison. Defensively, they have 2024 linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez, 2024 versatile defensive back and legacy prospect Ryan Mack, as well as the elite safety duo of Conrad Hussey and King Mack - both Penn State commits. STA 2024 specialist Michael Kern is a 6'3" punter that could earn big-time interest with his ability to get off 60+ yard punts with elite hang time.



Seffner Armwood at Lakeland, Friday

Cormani McClain, Cornerback, Lakeland

Lakeland does not have a loaded schedule this season, so this will be one of the resume-building games for the Dreadnaughts. All-world Lakeland cornerback Cormani McClain the main target in this game and he is down to Alabama, Florida and Miami. He should dominate on both sides of the ball. Miami also is also pushing for four-star receiver Tyler Williams.

Viera at Melbourne Eau Gallie, Friday

Miami’s only defensive back commit, Robert Stafford, is going up against a playoff program in Viera. He should have a solid matchup against two FBS prospects in athlete Cameron Mills and wide receiver Quincy Gillins.

Edison at Miramar, Friday

Nathaniel Joseph, Wide Receiver Miami Edison (Anthony Yero)

Miami commit Nathaniel 'Ray Ray' Joseph will be on full display as the focal point of the Edison offense Friday night. The speedy wideout will have to wear several hats this season for Edison, contributing as a runner, receiver, defensive back and returner. I fully expect Joseph to put on a show against a solid Miramar team.

Archbishop Carroll at Immaculata LaSalle, Friday

Frankie Tinilau, Offensive Line, Miami

Friday, Miami commit Frankie Tinilau will play in his first football game in the United States. The mammoth road grader will not be tested much against a low-tier program to kick off the year, so highlights should be aplenty. Other players to watch will be 2024 6'1" cornerback LaVaris Stanford and 2024 linebacker Charquez Lee, who is a prototype physically as an off-ball linebacker with solid athleticism.

Gainesville Buchholz at Ocala Trinity Catholic, Friday

Tommy Kinsler, Offensive Lineman, Trinity Christian Ocala (Rivals.com)

Offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler will have a touch game against a Buchholz team that is a top 10 ranked team in the state of Florida and the overall top squad in Gainesville after making it to the State Semis last season. Kinsler will be going against Florida commit and four-star defensive end Gavin Hill as well as 2024 defensive end Kendall Jackson, who is also considered a Gators lean.

Pittsburg (CA) Hosts Jamboree, Friday

Jaden Rashada, Quarterback, Pittsburg

Pittsburg (CA) and Miami quarterback commit Jaden Rashada are set to host a jamboree out west Friday. The jamboree includes El Cerrito (CA), Sacramento Jesuit (CA), and De La Salle (CA).



Wharton At Plant, Florida

Dijon Johnson, Cornerback, Wharton (Jay Wimbrow/Rivals.com)