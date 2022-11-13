It is not the ideal start to the season, but the Hurricanes will take it. The Miami Hurricanes are 2-0 following non-conference victories against Lafayette (67-54) and UNC Greensboro (79-65). The final score appears closer than expected, but that's not what Jim Larrañaga and his staff are concerned about. Each game has offered something new for the Hurricanes. Defensively, Lafayette clustered the paint, while Greensboro forced Miami to attack the sideline. Miami overcame halftime deficits in each game and cleaned things up during the break. As UM heads into game No. 3 of the season against Florida A&M, here's what has stood out to me as the 2022-23 campaign kicks off.

Miami needs to find its groove early.

Jim Larranaga, Head Coach, Miami

Let's give them the benefit of the doubt. Rust is a key factor as to why things have been close in both games after one half. Whether it's poor ball handling or questionable shot decisions, the 'Canes are still far from finding their ceiling offensively. "We're not going to know that for a long time," Larrañaga said in the post-game presser after the UNC Greensboro game. That said, there's no room for careless play, and we've seen that at times. Miami was seventh in the nation and first in the ACC in turnovers per game (9.5) last year, a testament to its ball security. UNC Greensboro forced Miami into ten turnovers in the first period, leading to 15 points off turnovers. That, mixed in with Miami missing its first six three-point attempts, was why they trailed entering halftime. "Our offense gave them 15 points out of their 34 [first-half points]," Larrañaga said. "Think about it, more than a third of their points came from our mistakes on offense." These errors will surely be corrected over time, as Nijel Pack eases into his role with Miami. Pack, who finished with 14 points and four assists, continues to adjust as the lead ball handler for the Hurricanes. Assuring Miami is moving the ball around efficiently will be his responsibility. He showed his ability to control the floor early in the second half, making consecutive three-pointers within the first two minutes. That quick start helped Miami move the ball well, which showed in its 19 assists. "Five or six [turnovers] a half, that's good ball control," Larrañaga said. "But when we start to get up into 12, 14, or 15, that's a problem."

This is a three-point shooting team

Man, does this team love to shoot from beyond the arc. After taking 34 three-pointers against Lafayette, the Hurricanes attempted 27 versus UNC Greensboro. Things really clicked in the second half, when Miami shot 10-of-18 from deep (58.8 percent). The consistent shooting helped UM lead by as much as 15 points. It's clear Larrañaga has given the green light for anyone to shoot. Of the nine players to have played this season, freshman AJ Casey is the only one who hasn't attempted a three-pointer. He played just two minutes and 26 seconds in his collegiate debut. Even after a rough shooting game against the Leopards, in which they shot 29.4% from beyond the arc, this team remains invested in converting from deep. Jordan Miller, Isaiah Wong and Harlond Beverly each made 3 three-pointers, while Pack made two. Wooga Poplar also had a three-pointer. Seeing a variety of players shooting is always a good thing. This isn't the same team that Wong had to carry into the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament in 2021. Larrañaga has a number of guys to call on to get a bucket. We'll continue to see that in the way they shoot from downtown.

Norchad Omier has been great, but keep him out of foul trouble

If only he'd been in Coral Gables for last season’s Elite Eight run. Norchad Omier finished with six points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and a block in just over 29 minutes of action. That's his second consecutive game with double-digit rebounding. Omier has stood tall against bigger centers, despite being 6-foot-7. His athleticism stands out in the way he rebounds and attacks the basket, which will surely benefit Miami down the stretch. He's shown great patience with the ball as well, which benefits Miami. One of his best plays against UNC Greensboro came with 7:34 left, where he patiently waited for Bensley Joseph to slip to the corner for a three-pointer. Larrañaga has emphasized that his "defensive concentration" is still not where it's supposed to be. That's because he hasn't played in enough high-level competition yet, coming from the Sun Belt Conference. Foul trouble is the biggest concern with Omier. He's picked up four personal fouls in both games, which forces Larrañaga to sub him out in moments he should be playing. "He needs to understand how important it is for him to stay out on the court," Larrañaga said. "That means stay out of foul trouble." A perfect example is with 5:20 left in Friday's game, after being called for his fourth foul, Omier sat for Anthony Walker. He was eventually put back with 3:40 left. While that did not affect the result against UNCG, this is not something you want to see as a pattern heading into ACC play. With time to address this, we are hopeful this won't be a nightly issue.

Jordan Miller is a "jack of all trades"

Miller is expected to take on a larger role entering his second season at Miami. We've seen exactly that two games in. The fifth-year senior put up a team-high 19 points 8-of-12 shooting Friday night, adding seven rebounds and a pair of assists. Miller is confident in his shooting ability to create his own shot. He seems comfortable putting the ball on the floor and attacking the basket. If this continues, I wouldn't be surprised if he's second on the team in points per game. "He can do everything," Larrañaga told reporters. "He can handle the ball, shoot the three. The one thing we aren't getting for him, because of the way people are defending him, is those drives... As we play and go further along, he'll be able to do a lot of things. He's like a jack of all trades."

Great to see Harlond Beverly back

