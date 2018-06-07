Rivals100 wide receiver John Dunmore holds dozens of scholarship offers from schools spanning the country. On Friday night, the four-star prospect trimmed that list down, releasing a top seven consisting of three in-state programs, an SEC power and a pair of Big Ten rivals. Below, Rivals.com attempts to handicap his list by ranking his finalists and dividing them into contenders and pretenders. MORE: Where will Derek Stingley land? | Contenders, pretenders for Warren McClendon



FLORIDA STATE

The Seminoles are considered the frontrunner to land Dunmore and solidified that standing during the Rivals100 prospect’s unofficial visit in late March. Dunmore was once committed to in-state rival Florida, but it seems as though FSU is definitely the team to beat as things stand now. Verdict: Contender

FLORIDA

Dunmore was once a part of UF’s 2018 class, so the Gators have to be seen as posing some semblance of threat. If new head coach Dan Mullen revives the UF offense this season, Gainesville will once again be a tempting destination for the four-star wide receiver. Verdict: Contender

OHIO STATE

Dunmore visited Ohio State on his own dime this spring, and the Buckeyes continue to press for his commitment. One of Dunmore’s five official visits may well be to Columbus, which would give Ohio State a real chance. Urban Meyer is not to be counted out. Verdict: Contender

MIAMI

Miami is one of Dunmore’s most recent offers, so the Hurricanes probably wouldn’t be the choice if Signing Day were tomorrow. Signing Day is not tomorrow, however, giving Mark Richt time to make up ground. Miami isn’t a contender as things stand this minute, but will likely turn into one down the road. UM is loaded at wide receiver, so that will be an obstacle. Verdict: Contender

MICHIGAN

The Wolverines landed a official visit from Dunmore, which is worth something, but spring officials can be less than ideal. The fact that Dunmore got out of Ann Arbor without making a commitment will give his post-visit high time to fade.

It almost seems as though Jim Harbaugh will need to get the Florida-based receiver back on campus for an unofficial visit this fall if he wants a serious chance of landing him. Michigan, which holds a commitment from one of Dunmore’s high school teammates, straddles the line between contender and pretender. Verdict: Pretender … barely.

AUBURN

Dunmore likes the allure of the SEC and seems to have taken a legitimate shine to the Auburn coaching staff, but there’s little chance of him actually signing with the Tigers. Dunmore’s top even needed a second dash of SEC flavor, and Auburn is here to serve that need. Verdict: Pretender

PENN STATE