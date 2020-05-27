Who has the best look? We rank the ACC uniforms
A ranking of Mike Farrell's favorites helmets a few weeks ago sparked such debate that we decided to take this discussion a step further.
Who has the best uniforms in college football?
We decided to keep it with the Power Five schools – sorry, Boise State, snubbed again – and gave three of our most opinionated staff members (recruiting director Mike Farrell, national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney and social media director Woody Wommack) a vote.
Today we move to the ACC after the Big Ten and SEC rankings produced plenty of conversation earlier this week.
Also on Sunday, we will reveal the composite ranking for all 65 teams based off the votes of Farrell, Gorney and Wommack.
Let us know what you think each day @Rivals.
1. FLORIDA STATE
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 5
Gorney: 9
Wommack: 2
Comment: “I love these uniforms. The helmets are amazing and the color combinations pop.” — Farrell
2. NORTH CAROLINA
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 2
Gorney: 13
Wommack: 16
Comment: “These are simply gorgeous with the powder blue popping against the white. The helmet choices are amazing and I could make a case that these are the best in the country overall.” — Farrell
3. MIAMI
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 7
Gorney: 14
Wommack: 18
Comment: “These aren’t fancy but they are certainly iconic and remind me of a time when The U dominated football. The helmet is simple and used to strike fear into opponents and I love the green.” — Farrell
4. CLEMSON
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 18
Gorney: 17
Wommack: 19
Comment: "I’m not a huge fan of the purple jerseys but the solid orange and solid white uniforms are fantastic and classic college football." – Gorney
5. LOUISVILLE
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 36
Gorney: 26
Wommack: 17
Comment: "The Cards have some of the best uniform combinations in college football. The all-white uniforms are pretty cool but the best look is the metallic red helmets with the white Cardinal on the side." – Gorney
6. PITT
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 20
Gorney: 60
Wommack: 31
Comment: “If this was just about the Pitt throwbacks with the yellow helmet and blue uniforms, then it could be No. 1. The Panthers wearing those all the time is a great start. Not sure what Gorney is thinking here.” — Farrell
7. GEORGIA TECH
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 47
Gorney: 42
Wommack: 33
Comment: “I love the white helmets with the white uniforms which allows the gold to stand out. They have some nice combinations but need to jazz up the helmet a bit.” — Farrell
8. VIRGINIA TECH
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 27
Gorney: 54
Wommack: 49
Comment: “The Hokies were one of the first schools to mix and match alternative helmets and uniforms and some of the combinations are a home run. The traditional helmet with maroon uniforms is very cool.” — Farrell
9. WAKE FOREST
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 57
Gorney: 45
Wommack: 41
Comment: “Wake does some nice things especially with the chrome helmet but with such a cool logo it could do so much more. The color combos are cool but need to pop more.” — Farrell
10. VIRGINIA
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 49
Gorney: 47
Wommack: 50
Comment: “Virginia has always been kind of boring when it comes to uniforms and helmets. I like the helmets with the numbers on the side but the Cavs should do more with the orange and less with the navy blue in the uniforms.” — Farrell
11. NC STATE
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 62
Gorney: 50
Wommack: 43
Comment: “These are a bit boring even with the Mr. Wuf logo on the helmets. It’s too much white on white or red on red.” — Farrell
12. DUKE
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 44
Gorney: 57
Wommack: 61
Comment: "Duke’s best uniforms are not the normal look or even the all-black look but it’s when the Blue Devils wear their white jerseys, black pants and the matte black helmets. Duke has some underrated combos." – Gorney
13. SYRACUSE
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 65
Gorney: 52
Wommack: 54
Comment: “I don’t dig them much at all. Syracuse could do so much more with the orange and blue.” — Farrell
14. BOSTON COLLEGE
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 63
Gorney: 62
Wommack: 63
Comment: “Booooring. The gold helmets don’t pop like Notre Dame and the uniforms are plain. The only cool ones are the Flutie era throwbacks.” — Farrell
