Will Mallory: New offense opens things up for tight ends to make big plays
Junior tight end Will Mallory got his chance to shine at the end of last season with star Brevin Jordan banged up - Mallory had 206 yards in the final three games (he had 293 on the season).So it’s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news