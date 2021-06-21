Will Mallory off injury that cost him spring: "I'm basically full go now"
Tight end Will Mallory missed the spring with injury but is now working hard to be the guy at Tight End U with Brevin Jordan gone to the NFL.“The shoulder is doing good, I’m basically full go now,”...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news