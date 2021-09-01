Will Mallory ready for 'Bama challenge
If there’s a not-so-secret weapon UM will rely on in Saturday’s game against No. 1 Alabama, it just might be Will Mallory.It’s hard to call Mallory a secret just because he has enjoyed some success...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news