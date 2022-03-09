Will Mallory: There's a lot I want to do, prove to myself

When TE Will Mallory first heard Josh Gattis was hired as the new Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator, the first thing he did was turn on tape from Gattis’ offense at Michigan last year.

What Mallory saw was three tight ends who all played roles, and were integral to the offense’s success. While a lot of their role was as blockers in a run-heavy offense, he also saw the routes they ran and the potential.

And he knows he’ll be a major piece in what Gattis has planned.

His job in earning Gattis’ trust, and vice versa, starts this spring.

“The tight ends are active (in Gattis’ offense), should be a couple of us on the field,” Mallory said following Wednesday’s practice. “I’m excited for that.”

Mallory says he wants to be more effective in the run game and be a go-to threat for Tyler Van Dyke.

“I know I can, it’s just putting in the work,” Mallory said.

Mallory also said today that “everyone is doing a great job,” adding that he wanted to come back for another year because “there’s a lot left I wanted to show. With everything going on here I’m very fortunate to come back ... there’s a lot left I want to do, prove to myself.”

The other tight ends in the room: Elijah Arroyo, who was a backup last year as a true freshman, second-year tight end Kahlil Brantley, oft-injured Dom Mammarelli and early enrollee Jaleel Skinner.

“I’d say since I’ve been here this is probably the most talented depth-wise that we’ve had,” Mallory said. “That’s from top to bottom. They push me every single day, make me better.”

Asked about Skinner, Mallory said, “Yeah, he’s a lot better looking than I was when I came in. He’s impressive. Jaleel has fit in well, has a really bright future.”

Mallory finished last season with 30 receptions for 347 yards and four touchdowns.

In the prior two years working with Brevin Jordan at the position Mallory had 293 yards and then 329 yards in 2020.

He’s looking to build on that as a veteran entering his fifth season at UM.

“I look around - `Wow, there’s not many people here that I came in with,’” Mallory says.

As for Mallory this off-season? Well, he won the award for hardest worker in the first week of the Fourth Quarter program.

Mallory says the standard coaches have set is “everything very fast, very competitive.”

“Practices are very hard, but I feel I can keep going,” he said. “Being out there I feel I’m the best player I can be, my conditioning allows me to perform at the highest level throughout practices.”