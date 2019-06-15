Williams back on campus at Saturday Diaz camp
It has been about five weeks since 2021 DB James Williams decommitted from Miami after 14 months on the Hurricanes 2021 commit list. Saturday he was back on campus at The U showing coaches just how...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news