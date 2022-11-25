Miami (Ohio) earned its sixth win on Tuesday with a one-point win over Ball State to become the 74th bowl-eligible team in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Appalachian State will play Georgia Southern on Saturday with the winner becoming bowl-eligible. That would create 75 bowl-bound teams with seven needed to fill the 82 total spots.

There are 13 teams one win away from getting to six wins (Auburn, Buffalo, FAU, Georgia Tech, Louisiana-Lafayette, Michigan State, Missouri, Rice, Southern Miss, UTEP, UAB, Vanderbilt, and Miami).

Most would expect Auburn to lose to Alabama, Georgia Tech to lose to Georgia, Michigan State to lose to Penn State, UTEP to lose to UTSA, and Vanderbilt to lose to Tennessee.

The teams to worry about would be Buffalo against Kent State, FAU against Western Kentucky, Louisiana against Texas State, Missouri against Arkansas (Friday), Rice against North Texas, and Southern Miss against Louisiana Monroe. If all of the favored teams win that would leave just three spots remaining.

Meaning Miami could still go bowling if they lose to Pittsburgh on Saturday and with an 8 PM kickoff, much will be decided and known before Miami takes the field.

Depending on how many upsets occur involving these teams, we could fall anywhere from seven teams short or exceed the 82 teams needed. If so, ESPN will create an additional bowl to allow up to 84 bowl-eligible teams.

If there are several 5-7 teams and not enough spots, this is where academics come into play. Sub-.500 teams are selected for bowl games based on their Academic Progress Rate. That means Rice (994) is first in line if it finishes 5-7 because it has the highest APR of any potential 5-7 team. See list below:

Rice (994) at North Texas

Auburn (983) at Alabama

Missouri (983) vs. Arkansas

Michigan State (983) at Penn State

Miami (982) vs. Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech (979) at Georgia

Vanderbilt (973) vs. Tennessee

Buffalo (968) vs. Kent State

Louisiana (955) at Texas State

Florida Atlantic (949) vs. Western Kentucky

UAB (945) at Louisiana Tech

Southern Miss (934) at ULM

UTEP (934) vs. UTSA

If Miami fails to get its sixth win, it would be the first time since 2007 (Head Coach Randy Shannon's first year) and just the second time since 1979.