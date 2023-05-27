One of the expectations at Miami after Mario Cristobal took the job was to turn the program around with local talent. The last few recruiting cycles have proven Miami's push close to home as a consistent threat for top talent, and another example came through on Saturday evening via the verbal commitment of Miami (Fla.) Columbus pass rusher Daylen Russell. A legacy pledge, as the rising-senior's mother attended UM, it was she who had the stronger reaction to the news compared to Cristobal, another Columbus product. "Mom did, definitely," Russell told Rivals. "She went there with Ray Lewis, when Miami was at the top of the map. She sees that coming back and was pumped to know her son is adding to it. She was pushing The U heavy at first, but as I took visits she took a step back and did her research." The rest of the family also vetted the Hurricanes along with finalists Louisville and Nebraska, before coming to a private decision last weekend.



"Miami won out," he said. "Coach Cristobal kept keeping in touch with me and the family. He made sure that I was good, that my mom was good, that my brother was good. He’s trying to bring back The U every day. He was telling me the defense would be legendary with me, Rueben Bain, Wesley (Bissainthe), Bobby (Washington) and Vincent (Shavers), the linebacker they just committed, also. "He was ready, he was happy, he was like, ‘let’s get ready to turn The U around, like it’s supposed to be.’" Russell helped CCHS to a state championship as a junior in 2022 with 84 tackles and double-digit sacks en route to Miami-Dade Defensive Player of the Year honors from the Miami Herald. With a title defense to captain ahead, the preseason pledge will allow him to refocus on his growth, though ending the process provides admitted relief.