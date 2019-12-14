Playing at home for the first time in four weeks, the University of Miami men's basketball team topped Alabama A&M, 88-74, Saturday afternoon.

Redshirt junior guard Kameron McGusty led a balanced Miami (6-3, 0-1 ACC) scoring attack with 21 points at the Watsco Center.

As announced prior to the game, associate head coach Chris Caputo served as the acting head coach against the Bulldogs, with Jim Larrañaga unavailable due to back spasms.

"I thought when we got out in transition [we were very good]," Caputo said. "I thought in the second half, we settled down, had a little bit less one-on-one play and we were able to share the ball and move the ball pretty efficiently. Obviously, we missed some open ones, but we were able to knock them down late in the game and I thought we had some good attacking drives."

Alabama A&M (2-6, 0-0 SWAC) jumped out to a 16-13 lead through the first seven-and-a-half minutes, but then Miami began to gain control of the game. The Hurricanes went on an 11-2 run in 2:23 to take a 24-18 edge exactly midway through the half.

Miami stretched its advantage as high as 11 before the break, before the Bulldogs scored with 12 seconds on the clock to make it a nine-point game, 44-35, going into the locker room.

Both teams made over half their shots in the first 20 minutes, with Miami going 16-of-31 (51.6 percent) and Alabama A&M posting a 15-of-26 (57.7 percent) mark.

Miami did not lead by greater than 11 or fewer than five in the first 17 minutes of the second half, all of which was played within a seven-point window. The Hurricanes then used a late 10-0 run, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers from McGusty and senior guard Dejan Vasiljevic, to go up by 15, 85-70, with 1:54 left.

The Hurricanes, who took a 16-point lead in the closing seconds on another 3-pointer by Vasiljevic, eventually earned the 14-point win, tied for their second-largest margin of the victory this year.

McGusty went 9-of-15 to register his 21 points, matching a career high in made field goals. He added six rebounds and three assists in the triumph.