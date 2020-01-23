A first reported by Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, QB Jarren Williams appears headed to the transfer portal.

Williams, who started 10 games this past season but had an inconsistent season, apparently was spurred to leave by a combination of the team hiring a new coordinator who brought in QB D'Eriq King to start in 2020.

Williams had on-field and off-field issues this past season, with the latter reportedly including that he missed at least one curfew before the FIU game. He also was a no-show for a practice before the Pittsburgh game after N'Kosi Perry was named the starter for that uneven 16-12 win.

Williams had considered transferring after Mark Richt didn't use him aside from a blowout win against Savannah State his freshman year ... that was despite major issues with Malik Rosier and N'Kosi Perry.

He won the starting job last season but never really had a secure hold on it ahead of Perry given his struggles in the final half of the year. Overall he threw for 2,187 yards with 19 TDs and seven INTs. A perfect example of his inconsistency: After throwing for a school record six TDs in a win over Louisville the very next game vs. FIU he threw three interceptions in a shocking loss.

And the offense all but disappeared against low level teams the final three games - all losses to Duke, FIU and the shutout bowl loss to Louisiana Tech.

Now all eyes will be on Perry and if he opts to transfer before or after spring drills ... or if he sticks it out as a Cane.