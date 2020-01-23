With D'Eriq King a Cane, Jarren Williams to enter transfer portal
A first reported by Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, QB Jarren Williams appears headed to the transfer portal.
Williams, who started 10 games this past season but had an inconsistent season, apparently was spurred to leave by a combination of the team hiring a new coordinator who brought in QB D'Eriq King to start in 2020.
Williams had on-field and off-field issues this past season, with the latter reportedly including that he missed at least one curfew before the FIU game. He also was a no-show for a practice before the Pittsburgh game after N'Kosi Perry was named the starter for that uneven 16-12 win.
Williams had considered transferring after Mark Richt didn't use him aside from a blowout win against Savannah State his freshman year ... that was despite major issues with Malik Rosier and N'Kosi Perry.
He won the starting job last season but never really had a secure hold on it ahead of Perry given his struggles in the final half of the year. Overall he threw for 2,187 yards with 19 TDs and seven INTs. A perfect example of his inconsistency: After throwing for a school record six TDs in a win over Louisville the very next game vs. FIU he threw three interceptions in a shocking loss.
And the offense all but disappeared against low level teams the final three games - all losses to Duke, FIU and the shutout bowl loss to Louisiana Tech.
Now all eyes will be on Perry and if he opts to transfer before or after spring drills ... or if he sticks it out as a Cane.
2019 (Redshirt Freshman): Saw action in 12 games and made 10 starts in first season of major action...Led team in passing yards (2,187) and passing touchdowns (19)...Finished year with passing totals of 169-for-276 (61.2 percent) and threw seven interceptions...Won starting quarterback job during fall camp, officially named starter on Aug. 12..Made first start of career vs. Florida (Aug. 24), finishing with 214 yards on 19-for-30 passing...Had one passing touchdown and long pass of 40 yards...First touchdown pass of career came on 25-yard strike to tight end Brevin Jordan in second quarter vs. Gators...Started at North Carolina (Sept. 7) and set career marks in completions (30) and attempts (39) and had first 300-yard passing game of career (309 yards)...Threw two touchdowns and had long pass of 38 yards versus Tar Heels...Picked up first win as starting quarterback in first start at home, throwing for career-high three touchdowns and finishing with 254 passing yards on 19-for-24 passing against Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14), earning ACC Rookie of the Week honors...Had career-long pass of 54 yards and completed 79.2 percent of passes versus Wildcats...Picked up second straight ACC Rookie of the Week honor after win vs. Central Michigan (Sept. 21), finishing with 250 passing yards and one touchdown with no interceptions in start...Completed at least 70 percent of passes (17-for-24, 70.8) for third straight start in game versus Chippewas...Started vs. Virginia Tech (Oct. 5) and finished 4-for-7 for 47 passing yards with three interceptions...Did not play against Virginia (Oct. 11)...Had 12-yard completion against Georgia Tech (Oct. 19)...Entered in fourth quarter against Pittsburgh (Oct. 26) and orchestrated game-winning drive...Finished 4-for-8 for 50 yards, including 32-yard game-winning touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn with less than one minute remaining...Started at Florida State (Nov. 2) and led Hurricanes to victory with career-high 313 passing yards and two touchdowns...Long touchdown passes came on 39-yard strike to Jeff Thomas and career-long 56-yard strike to Dee Wiggins...Set Miami school record and tied ACC record with six touchdown passes in win over Louisville (Nov. 9)...Threw touchdown passes of 67, 10, 14, 17, 31 and 28 yards to best previous school mark of five touchdowns...Finished 15-for-22 for 253 yards with no interceptions...Added career-high 23 rushing yards...Named ACC Quarterback of the Week and ACC Rookie of the Week for dominant game versus Cardinals...Started vs. FIU (Nov. 23) and finished with 249 passing yards on 19-for-36 passing with two touchdowns...Threw three interceptions against Panthers...Started and totaled 142 yards on 11-for-26 passing with one touchdown in regular season finale at Duke (Nov. 30)...Finished 9-for-20 for 94 yards passing with one interception in start versus Louisiana Tech (Dec. 26) in Walk-On's Independence Bowl.
2018 (True Freshman): Saw action in one game during first season...Made career debut in home opener vs. Savannah State (Sept. 8)...Finished 1-for-3 for 17 passing yards...Rushed for 1-yard touchdown versus Tigers.
High School: Consensus four-star prospect...Listed as nation’s No. 6 dual-threat passer and No. 17 overall recruit in Georgia by ESPN.com…Ranked No. 8 dual-threat quarterback and No. 12 recruit in Georgia by Rivals.com…Was named to 2017 Elite 11 roster - nation’s premier quarterback competition…Ranked among top 300 recruits by ESPN.com…Selected to 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio…Completed 61 percent of his passes during senior campaign and threw for more than 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns with just four interceptions…Rushed for 554 yards and scored 10 touchdowns on ground during final season at Central Gwinnett…Participated in The Opening in summer of 2017…Received offers from 28 institutions...Chose Miami over offers from Ohio State, Auburn, Kentucky, Alabama, Arizona State, Florida, Georgia, Louisville, LSU and Ohio State, among others.