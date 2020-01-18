News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-18 09:51:12 -0600') }} football Edit

A lot at stake for Canes off D’Eriq King visit

CaneSport.com
Staff

The Hurricanes took their best shot on a whirlwind visit from Houston graduate transfer QB D’Eriq King Friday that is extending into Saturday.Like most visits, we have heard this one has gone well ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}