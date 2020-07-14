CaneSport - With decision looming, Amari Daniels talks A&M, Miami, others

With decision looming, Amari Daniels talks A&M, Miami, others
NAPLES, Fla. -- Four-star running back Amari Daniels was one of the standouts of last weekend’s FBU Top Gun Camp Series stop in Florida. Below, the Miami-based star discusses which schools lead his recruitment and sets a timetable for his commitment.
ON WHICH SCHOOLS LEAD THE PACK
“I have love for all my schools. But if I had to narrow it down today, it would be, like, Georgia, Miami, Nebraska, Texas A&M and Penn State.”
ON SCHOOLS HE’D LIKE TO VISIT WHEN THE DEAD PERIOD LIFTS
“I was supposed to visit Penn State and Nebraska during the spring, but you know what happened there. That obviously couldn’t happen. We had to push all that back. That’s really what slowed the process down for me. Hopefully, I’ll get to visit during the season.”
ON MIAMI
“Like Romello [Binson}, said, ‘Why would you go to another city and put on for that city when you can put on for your home crib?’ He made a lot of sense when he said that. I think … just know that we have something in our bag, and … actually that’s all I’ll say. We got something in our bag.”
ON TEXAS A&M
“I’m still talking to them a lot. Me and Jimbo [Fisher] still have a great relationship. We go way back. We had a good relationship even when he was at Florida state, so he’s been recruiting me for a long time.”
ON PAST VISITS TO COLLEGE STATION
“I visited a few times - maybe like four times. They have a good facility and they made it feel like home for me. They have a few coaches from the crib, so I like that. I really like Coach [James] Coley and the others.”
ON A COMMITMENT TIMETABLE
“I want to commit before the season. Our first game is Aug. 21. I want to be committed before that game.”
RIVALS REACTION: Miami is starting to seem like the leader here, with Texas A&M lying in the weeds in second. Should the Coronavirus-induced dead period lift in a timely fashion and Daniels be allowed to tour other schools, the Aggies and Hurricanes could have company at the top of his list but that seems unlikely. It seems like a forgone conclusion that the Miami Central High School star will eventually sign with UM or A&M.
This is four star RB Amari Daniels at FBU top gun camp in Naples. He’s considering A&M, UGA, Nebraska and others. pic.twitter.com/YfVQU2G3ae— Rob Cassidy (@Cassidy_Rob) July 11, 2020
