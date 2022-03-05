With double bye assured, UM to close out regular season today at Syracuse

The University of Miami men’s basketball team continued its string of road excellence Wednesday night at Boston College.

The Hurricanes recorded an 81-70 victory over the Eagles at Silvio O. Conte Forum in a game they never trailed after Boston College scored the opening basket.

Miami (21-9, 13-6 ACC) is now 9-2 in true road games this season. The only other teams in the nation with at least nine such wins and fewer than three such losses are Davidson, Duke, USC, Wisconsin and VCU.

The win, which gave head coach Jim Larrañaga the program record with 221 victories, also assured UM of a double bye at the upcoming ACC Tournament.

Before that?

A game at 1 p.m. today at Syracuse.

The two teams met earlier this season, with the Hurricanes logging a scintillating 88-87 home victory on Jan. 5 after rallying from an 18-point deficit. Miami shot just 34.3 percent (12-of-35) in the first half, but posted a 56.7 percent clip (17-of-30) in the second half against the Orange’s vaunted 2-3 zone defense.

Although Miami managed to come away with the win, the high-scoring Orange turned in a dazzling offensive showing. They became the first Hurricane foe with three 20-point scorers in over 30 years and they shot 50.0 percent (29-of-58) from the field.

Syracuse is 15-15 (9-10 ACC) on the season and is led by senior guard Buddy Boeheim’s 19.0 points per game, the second-best mark in the league.

The Hurricanes own a 10-20 all-time record versus the Orange, including a 3-10 ledger on the road and a 5-6 mark in Larrañaga’s 11-year tenure.

Following the game UM will play at the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., where they will open play Thursday at a to-be-determined time against a to-be-determined opponent.