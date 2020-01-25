With just six available scholarship players, the University of Miami men’s basketball team fell, 94-71, at North Carolina Saturday afternoon.

Freshman guard Isaiah Wong led Miami, down two starters—junior guard Chris Lykes and redshirt junior guard Kameron McGusty—for the first time all year, with a career-high 19 points at the Dean E. Smith Center.

As announced prior to the game, Lykes (groin injury) and McGusty (back spasms) were out - the duo are averaging a combined 30.2 points per game.

“Carolina had a great day. Getting [Brandon] Robinson back was a huge boost for them,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “He had a career high; he shot the ball extremely well. Once he started shooting it well, that opened it up for the other guys and we just had a very hard time guarding them.”

North Carolina (9-10, 2-6 ACC) raced out to a 24-7 lead in the opening 11:37, as Miami (10-9, 2-7 ACC) started 3-of-13 from the floor, missing all seven of its 3-pointers and committing six turnovers.

The Tar Heels finished the first half shooting 55.0 percent (22-of-40) overall and 42.9 percent (6-of-14) from 3-point range, en route to a 51-27 edge at the break. It marked the most points Miami has allowed in a half this season and matched its largest deficit through 20 minutes.

North Carolina continued its blistering 3-point shooting in to the second half, while the Hurricanes struggled to get going from long range. The Tar Heels made nine of their first 18 3-pointers, while Miami hit just two of its first 18.

At the final buzzer, North Carolina had a 10-of-23 (43.5 percent) clip from beyond the arc and finished with the second-most points the Hurricanes have allowed in a game this year.

Wong’s 19 points, 11 above his prior career high set in Miami’s last game, came on 6-of-11 shooting overall, a 2-of-6 clip from beyond the arc and a 5-of-5 ledger from the line. All of those marks, except free-throw attempts, also set new top marks, as did his 35 minutes. In addition, his three assists and one blocked shot tied his best tallies.

Freshman forward Anthony Walker scored 14 points in 25 minutes on 4-of-8 shooting from the floor and 5-of-5 shooting at the line, all of which set career highs. Redshirt junior center Rodney Miller, Jr., posted 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting, tying his career mark for makes.

“You have to learn a whole new system and how to take advantage of what you did in high school, but do it within our system,” Larrañaga said of Wong and Walker. “They were able to score points and get baskets, but part of that was because there were so many possessions and North Carolina was up 30 points.”

Robinson, a senior guard, led all scorers with a career-high 29 points, the most Miami has allowed to an opposing player this season. He shot 11-of-15 from the floor, 6-of-10 from deep and scored 27 of his points in the first 25:20 of action.

Freshman forward Armando Bacot logged a double-double for the Tar Heels, tallying 19 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, while junior forward Garrison Brooks added 14 points.

The Hurricanes finished 17-of-18 on free throws, good for a season-high 94.4 percent, but North Carolina logged a 41-21 margin on the glass, in addition to its excellent shooting performance from the field.

Miami now returns home to Coral Gables, Fla., where it hosts Virginia Tech Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the Watsco Center, live on ACC Network.