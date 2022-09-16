Miami will likely be without its number one wide receiver come Saturday night in College Station. Xavier Restrepo sustained a foot injury and will reportedly be out for the game against Texas A&M. Restrepo is Miami’s leading receiver this season in catches with 11 and yards at 172. The sophomore’s production will be missed, but who will fill his void? Here are some big-time players that need to step up in a big-time game.

Jacolby George

Jacolby George, Wide Receiver, Miami

After a two-game suspension, Jacolby George should get some opportunities to stretch the field with his agility and speed. The sophomore performed excellently in fall camp and is looking to build from a freshman season that included seven catches for 183 yards and a touchdown.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UeWxlciBWYW4gRHlrZSBvbiBKYWNvbGJ5IEdlb3JnZTo8YnI+JnF1 b3Q7SGUmIzM5O2xsIGdvIHVwIGFuZCBtYWtlIGEgdHJlbWVuZG91cyBjYXRj aCwgb25lLWhhbmRlZCwgdHdvLWhhbmRlZCwgd2hhdGV2ZXIuLi5oZSYjMzk7 cyBhIHF1YXJ0ZXJiYWNrJiMzOTtzIGZyaWVuZCwgdGhhdCYjMzk7cyB3aGF0 IEkgbGlrZSBhYm91dCBoaW0sIGhlJiMzOTtzIGEgcGxheW1ha2VyLiZxdW90 Ozxicj48YnI+R2VvcmdlIGlzIHNldCB0byByZXR1cm4gZnJvbSBhIHR3by1n YW1lIHN1c3BlbnNpb24uPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFyY3VzIEJlbmphbWluIChA QmVuamFtaW5SaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QmVuamFtaW5SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE1Njk3MzEzNzI1Nzg2NDM5Njg/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDEzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Brashard Smith

Brashard Smith, Wide Receiver, Miami

The local speedster was ranked number two just behind Restrepo in performance in the Southern Miss game according to Pro Football Focus. Brashard Smith was used as a runner and a pass catcher in the first two games and should see an increase in production with ‘X’ out. The 5’10” 190-pound sophomore saw action in 11 games as a freshman and totaled 14 catches for 199 yards. Smith has six catches for 65 yards so far this season.

Key’Shawn Smith

Key'Shawn Smith, Wide Receiver, Miami

The veteran of the receiving group has an opportunity to solidify the WR1 position in the A&M game. Key'Shawn Smith had 33 receptions for 405 yards scoring three touchdowns in 2021 but has yet to produce at a high level thus far through two games this season. He did show signs of what he can do in Miami’s last game scoring on a flea flicker.

Will Mallory

Will Mallory, Tight End, Miami

The potential NFL round draft pick was not available during spring with a shoulder injury and has worked his way into the fold slowly this season. Will Mallory has two catches for 21 yards on limited snaps during two games in 2022. The senior has 75 catches 1,027 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career as a Hurricane. The sophomore Elijah Arroyo also may be asked to make plays at the tight end position.

Michael Redding III

Michael Redding III, Wide Receiver, Miami

The 6’2” 202-pound third-year redshirt freshman has the physical tools to be productive on the collegiate level but we have yet to see the potential of the receiver from IMG Academy. The Pensacola native registered five grabs for 76 yards and a touchdown thus far in 2022.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWFtaeKAmXMgcmVjZWl2ZXJzIGFyZSByZWFkeSB0byBTSElORSBh Z2FpbnN0IFRleGFzIEEmYW1wO00uIPCfjJ8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvLzVxV1ZxZG0xS28iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS81cVdWcWRtMUtvPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IDMwNSBTcG9ydHMgKEAzMDVTcG9ydHNzKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzMwNVNwb3J0c3Mvc3RhdHVzLzE1Njk4 NzEyMDU4NTA4NDEwODg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVy IDE0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Special Teams Void

(Middle with football) Tyrique Stevenson, Defensive Back, Miami

Restrepo also is a regular on punt and kick return this season. He was paired with Key’Shawn Smith on kick return duties and served as Miami’s punt returner for the majority of the snaps after two games. Tyrique Stevenson, will likely cover the punt return duties on punts, but on kicks, it could be a mix of Stevenson, Malik Curtis, and George, who all have seen action in the return game or have flashed in camp in the case of Curtis.

A&M Make Change At Quarterback

Max Johnson, Quarterback, Texas A&M