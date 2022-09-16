With Restrepo Out, These Five Need To Step In, Plus A&M Makes Change At QB
Miami will likely be without its number one wide receiver come Saturday night in College Station. Xavier Restrepo sustained a foot injury and will reportedly be out for the game against Texas A&M. Restrepo is Miami’s leading receiver this season in catches with 11 and yards at 172.
The sophomore’s production will be missed, but who will fill his void? Here are some big-time players that need to step up in a big-time game.
Jacolby George
After a two-game suspension, Jacolby George should get some opportunities to stretch the field with his agility and speed. The sophomore performed excellently in fall camp and is looking to build from a freshman season that included seven catches for 183 yards and a touchdown.
Brashard Smith
The local speedster was ranked number two just behind Restrepo in performance in the Southern Miss game according to Pro Football Focus.
Brashard Smith was used as a runner and a pass catcher in the first two games and should see an increase in production with ‘X’ out. The 5’10” 190-pound sophomore saw action in 11 games as a freshman and totaled 14 catches for 199 yards. Smith has six catches for 65 yards so far this season.
Key’Shawn Smith
The veteran of the receiving group has an opportunity to solidify the WR1 position in the A&M game. Key'Shawn Smith had 33 receptions for 405 yards scoring three touchdowns in 2021 but has yet to produce at a high level thus far through two games this season. He did show signs of what he can do in Miami’s last game scoring on a flea flicker.
Will Mallory
The potential NFL round draft pick was not available during spring with a shoulder injury and has worked his way into the fold slowly this season. Will Mallory has two catches for 21 yards on limited snaps during two games in 2022. The senior has 75 catches 1,027 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career as a Hurricane.
The sophomore Elijah Arroyo also may be asked to make plays at the tight end position.
Michael Redding III
The 6’2” 202-pound third-year redshirt freshman has the physical tools to be productive on the collegiate level but we have yet to see the potential of the receiver from IMG Academy. The Pensacola native registered five grabs for 76 yards and a touchdown thus far in 2022.
Special Teams Void
Restrepo also is a regular on punt and kick return this season. He was paired with Key’Shawn Smith on kick return duties and served as Miami’s punt returner for the majority of the snaps after two games.
Tyrique Stevenson, will likely cover the punt return duties on punts, but on kicks, it could be a mix of Stevenson, Malik Curtis, and George, who all have seen action in the return game or have flashed in camp in the case of Curtis.
A&M Make Change At Quarterback
The Aggies have reportedly changed quarterbacks. After a shaky two games for Haynes King, it seems Head Coach Jimbo Fisher has made a change at signal caller. Max Johnson will step in at quarterback according to a report from thebatt.com.
Johnson, the LSU transfer, spent his first two seasons with the Tigers passing for 3,885 yards The son of super bowl winning quarterback Brad Johnson completed 59.8% of his passes throwing for 35 touchdowns. Johnson helped defeat the Aggies 27-24 in 2021 at Tiger Stadium.
The sophomore King went 13-of-20 for just 97 yards in a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State last week.