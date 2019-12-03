News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-03 01:59:00 -0600') }} football Edit

With season over coaches hit road recruiting ... and not just for 2020

The Canes will be hot on the trail of 2021 area 5-star James Williams
The Canes will be hot on the trail of 2021 area 5-star James Williams (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
CaneSport.com
Staff

With the regular season over and the early signing period essentially taking the place of the old February signing day, the Miami Hurricanes staff will be in recruiting overdrive leading up to Dec....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}