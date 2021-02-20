CaneSport - Without Beverly and with Wong banged up UM falls to Georgia Tech, 87-60

The University of Miami men’s basketball team fell to Georgia Tech, 87-60, Saturday afternoon at the Watsco Center.

The Hurricanes began the game with just six available scholarship student-athletes and played the entire second half with only five after sophomore guard Isaiah Wong, the ACC’s fourth-leading scorer, suffered a right ankle injury before the intermission.

Along with that it's not expected Chris Lykes (ankle) will return this season, and guard Harlond Beverly is out indefinitely with a back injury.

“Well, obviously, Georgia Tech was really, really good right from the very start,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “We knew their change of defenses was going to bother us. We really don’t have a point guard right now without Chris Lykes and without Harlond Beverly. … You’ve got to give Georgia Tech a lot of credit. I thought we did a better job in the second half. Isaiah, he sprained his ankle in the first half. Hopefully it’s not too bad and we’ll get him back.”

Miami (7-13, 3-12 ACC) committed four turnovers in the first three minutes, while the Yellow Jackets went 5-of-6 from the floor at the other end and raced out to a 12-0 lead. Georgia Tech (11-8, 7-6 ACC) continued its blistering shooting and stingy defense the rest of the half and took a 48-18 lead into the locker room.

Junior guard Michael Devoe scored 16 first-half points for the Yellow Jackets, finishing 6-of-6 from the floor, including 4-of-4 on 3-pointers. As a team, Georgia Tech went 19-of-30 (63.3 percent) and forced 13 turnovers.

The Hurricanes went down by 36 points, 64-28, with 14:26 to go, but outscored the Yellow Jackets by nine the rest of the way to set the final margin.

Senior guard Elijah Olaniyi paced Miami with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting and added a team-high seven rebounds, while sophomore forward Anthony Walker scored 16 points.

Redshirt senior center Nysier Brooks totaled 12 points and a career-high four assists, as well as set new career bests in free throws both made (eight) and attempted (10).

Devoe finished with 29 points, the most by a Miami foe this season, on 11-of-16 shooting, including a 7-of-11 clip from 3-point range. Senior guard Jose Alvarado had 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting and added a game-high six assists.

Senior forward Moses Wright logged 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting and grabbed a game-best 12 rebounds to register a double-double.

Georgia Tech, which totaled 22 assists, concluded the afternoon 36-of-63 from the floor, good for a 57.1 percent mark that is the highest Miami has conceded in 2020-21. It also tallied a 24-7 margin in points off turnovers and a 48-26 edge in paint points.

The Hurricanes are back in action Wednesday night against No. 16 Florida State, with action set to be televised live from the Watsco Center, beginning at 8:30 p.m. on ACC Network.