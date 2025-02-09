Women's Basketball: Canes blown out by No. 10 Duke, 90-49

DURHAM, N.C. - The University of Miami women’s basketball team fell on the road to No. 10 Duke (19-5, 10-2) Sunday afternoon by a final score of 90-49.

The Hurricanes (13-10, 3-9) fell behind early and could not make up the deficit, losing their second consecutive contest against a ranked opponent.

Cameron Williams and Haley Cavinder led Miami, with each player reaching double figures in scoring.

Williams scored a team-high 14 points on an efficient 5-8 shooting and pulled down a team-high nine rebounds in the contest.

Haley Cavinder finished second on the team in scoring with a 10-point outing. Natalija Marshall contributed eight points while also grabbing five boards, and Hanna Cavinder chipped in nine points and three rebounds.