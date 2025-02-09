Women's Basketball: Canes blown out by No. 10 Duke, 90-49

DURHAM, N.C. - The University of Miami women’s basketball team fell on the road to No. 10 Duke (19-5, 10-2) Sunday afternoon by a final score of 90-49.
The Hurricanes (13-10, 3-9) fell behind early and could not make up the deficit, losing their second consecutive contest against a ranked opponent.
Cameron Williams and Haley Cavinder led Miami, with each player reaching double figures in scoring.
Williams scored a team-high 14 points on an efficient 5-8 shooting and pulled down a team-high nine rebounds in the contest.
Haley Cavinder finished second on the team in scoring with a 10-point outing. Natalija Marshall contributed eight points while also grabbing five boards, and Hanna Cavinder chipped in nine points and three rebounds.
As a team, Miami shot 36.2 percent from the field throughout the game, as they never managed to find their rhythm offensively. The Canes scored the game's first points as Haley Cavinder finished a difficult driving layup to give Miami a 2-0 lead just over 90 seconds into the contest.
After Duke responded with a bucket of their own, Jasmyne Roberts buried a mid-range jumper to reclaim the lead for the Canes. The Blue Devils put together a 16-6 run over the remainder of the first quarter to build a 20-10 advantage after 10 minutes of action.
Duke increased its lead to 15 points by halftime, outscoring Miami 21-16 in the second period. The Blue Devils pushed the advantage up to 28 points in the third quarter and earned the 41-point victory over Miami.
The Canes will return to the court on Thursday when they travel to face NC State. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
