Women's Basketball: Canes complete sweep of Clemson, defeat Tigers 56-50
CLEMSON, S.C. - Jasmyne Roberts tied a career-high with 26 points, Jaida Patrick reached 1,000 for her career, and Miami (17-10, 7-9 ACC) outrebounded Clemson (11-17, 4-12 ACC) by 17 in a 56-50 win Sunday, Feb. 25.
Roberts went 11-for-15 from the floor, tallying six boards. Patrick finished with 11 points, and Ja’Leah Williams grabbed eight boards to go with four points, three steals, and a block.
FINAL | Miami 56, Clemson 50
Miami held Clemson under 30 percent shooting in the first quarter, with Patrick and Lashae Dwyer draining three-pointers as the Canes held a 13-8 lead after the first. Miami pulled ahead, 18-11, but Clemson went on a 7-0 run to even things up. A defense-heavy first half concluded all tied up at 23-23 as Roberts’ eight points paced the Canes.
Tied at 32-32, Miami went on a 9-0 run and held Clemson 3-for-13 from the field in the quarter, creating a 41-32 lead. Miami outscored the Tigers by 10 in the third quarter, establishing a 43-33 lead at the end of the third.
Clemson went on a 15-4 run out of the start of the fourth, taking its first lead since early in the third quarter. But Roberts tied her career high with another two, giving Miami a 49-48 lead. When Miami needed it most, Shayeann Day-Wilson drilled a corner three-pointer with 22 seconds to go in the game, putting it away.
NOTES
Roberts tied a career-high with 26 points
Roberts’ 26-point performance was good for the most by a Hurricane this season
The Canes earned the season sweep against Clemson
Patrick reached 1,000 career points
Miami outscored Clemson, 15-5, in second-chance points
Miami held the lead for over 25 minutes
The Canes outrebounded Clemson by 17
UP NEXT
Miami closes out February on Thursday, Feb. 29, at home against Pitt.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
