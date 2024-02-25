CLEMSON, S.C. - Jasmyne Roberts tied a career-high with 26 points, Jaida Patrick reached 1,000 for her career, and Miami (17-10, 7-9 ACC) outrebounded Clemson (11-17, 4-12 ACC) by 17 in a 56-50 win Sunday, Feb. 25.

Roberts went 11-for-15 from the floor, tallying six boards. Patrick finished with 11 points, and Ja’Leah Williams grabbed eight boards to go with four points, three steals, and a block.

FINAL | Miami 56, Clemson 50

Miami held Clemson under 30 percent shooting in the first quarter, with Patrick and Lashae Dwyer draining three-pointers as the Canes held a 13-8 lead after the first. Miami pulled ahead, 18-11, but Clemson went on a 7-0 run to even things up. A defense-heavy first half concluded all tied up at 23-23 as Roberts’ eight points paced the Canes.