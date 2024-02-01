Three Canes players scored at least four points in the first frame, paced by Jasmyne Roberts ’ five as the Hurricanes held a five-point, 16-11, lead after ten. UM would lead by as many as ten throughout that frame, but Wake Forest was able to go on a 5-0 run over the final two minutes.

The Hurricanes outscored the Demon Deacons by 15 in the second session, giving Miami two double-digit victories against Wake Forest this season.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Miami women’s basketball (14-6, 4-5 ACC) completed the season sweep of Wake Forest (4-17, 0-9 ACC) with a 72-54 victory, dominating the paint and in transition Thursday, Feb. 1 at Wake Forest

Wake Forest took its only lead of the first half at 24-22, using four three-pointers to get back into the game. But Miami’s Shayeann Day-Wilson fueled the Canes with seven as UM held a three-point lead at the break. Miami dominated the paint in the first half, outscoring the Demon Deacons by 12 in that category.

Miami generated a 12-3 run out of the half, creating a 43-31 lead, UM’s largest of the game up to that point. Roberts had five quick points during Miami’s stretch before the third-quarter media timeout, bringing Miami to a 45-33 lead with 4:57 to go. Wake Forest crept back within seven, but the UM lead expanded to double-digits after another Day-Wilson three with 1:37 to go in the third.

Roberts was the first bucket for either side in the fourth quarter, with her second trey of the game pushing Miami’s advantage to 54-40. Lemyah Hylton scored six quick points, with a three-pointer pushing the Canes’ lead to 60-43. UM closed the game with a seven-point margin in the fourth quarter as the Canes pulled away with an 18-point win.





NOTES

Head Coach Katie Meier earned her 150th ACC win

Miami outscored Wake Forest by 15 in points off turnovers and 12 in points in the paint

Jasmyne Roberts and Shayeann Day-Wilson paced the game with 15 points each

Day-Wilson has scored in double figures in six-straight games

It was Miami’s first road-ACC win of the season

The Canes completed the season sweep of Wake Forest

Latasha Lattimore and Hylton scored nine points each off the bench, while Kyla Oldacre added eight after going 4-for-4 from the line





UP NEXT

Miami stays on the road when it goes to Florida State on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

