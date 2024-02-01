Women's Basketball: Canes Dominate Deacons in First True Road Win, 72-54
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Miami women’s basketball (14-6, 4-5 ACC) completed the season sweep of Wake Forest (4-17, 0-9 ACC) with a 72-54 victory, dominating the paint and in transition Thursday, Feb. 1 at Wake Forest
The Hurricanes outscored the Demon Deacons by 15 in the second session, giving Miami two double-digit victories against Wake Forest this season.
FINAL | Miami 72, Wake Forest 54
Three Canes players scored at least four points in the first frame, paced by Jasmyne Roberts’ five as the Hurricanes held a five-point, 16-11, lead after ten. UM would lead by as many as ten throughout that frame, but Wake Forest was able to go on a 5-0 run over the final two minutes.
Wake Forest took its only lead of the first half at 24-22, using four three-pointers to get back into the game. But Miami’s Shayeann Day-Wilson fueled the Canes with seven as UM held a three-point lead at the break. Miami dominated the paint in the first half, outscoring the Demon Deacons by 12 in that category.
Miami generated a 12-3 run out of the half, creating a 43-31 lead, UM’s largest of the game up to that point. Roberts had five quick points during Miami’s stretch before the third-quarter media timeout, bringing Miami to a 45-33 lead with 4:57 to go. Wake Forest crept back within seven, but the UM lead expanded to double-digits after another Day-Wilson three with 1:37 to go in the third.
Roberts was the first bucket for either side in the fourth quarter, with her second trey of the game pushing Miami’s advantage to 54-40. Lemyah Hylton scored six quick points, with a three-pointer pushing the Canes’ lead to 60-43. UM closed the game with a seven-point margin in the fourth quarter as the Canes pulled away with an 18-point win.
NOTES
Head Coach Katie Meier earned her 150th ACC win
Miami outscored Wake Forest by 15 in points off turnovers and 12 in points in the paint
Jasmyne Roberts and Shayeann Day-Wilson paced the game with 15 points each
Day-Wilson has scored in double figures in six-straight games
It was Miami’s first road-ACC win of the season
The Canes completed the season sweep of Wake Forest
Latasha Lattimore and Hylton scored nine points each off the bench, while Kyla Oldacre added eight after going 4-for-4 from the line
UP NEXT
Miami stays on the road when it goes to Florida State on Sunday, Feb. 4.
