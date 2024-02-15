The first quarter was marked by runs for both sides, with Syracuse taking a 22-16 lead after the first ten minutes. Georgia Wooley had nine for the Orange, while Jaida Patrick paced the Canes with five in the first frame.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami women’s basketball (16-8, 6-7 ACC) went on a 13-4 run to start the fourth quarter before getting within five with just under three minutes to go, but No. 19/20 Syracuse (21-4, 11-3 ACC) held on late as the Canes dropped a 71-60 decision Thursday, Feb. 15.

Miami trimmed the deficit down to four points after consecutive pull-up jumpers from Shayeann Day-Wilson, but Syracuse pushed back by going 3-for-3 in its last three field goals of the quarter to take an 11-point lead at the break.

Day-Wilson made a much-needed deep three-pointer to get Miami back to an 11-point deficit with 6:05 to go in the third, although Syracuse finished the frame on a 9-3 run.

UM answered when it needed to with a 9-2 run, cutting the deficit to 55-45 with 7:41 to go while forcing a Syracuse timeout. Miami’s full court pressure and a big block from Patrick catalyzed another Miami push, bringing the Canes within five with just under three minutes to go. Syracuse got key offensive boards and Dyaisha Fair made a three-pointer to put it out of reach.





NOTES

Both teams tallied 30 points in the paint

It was just Miami’s second home loss of the season, moving the Canes to 13-2 at home this year

Day-Wilson reached double-digit scoring for the tenth-straight game

All eight Canes that logged minutes scored

Latasha Lattimore posted her fourth double-digit scoring game of the year

It was Miami’s eighth game against a ranked team





UP NEXT

Miami stays home to host rival Florida State on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 4 p.m.