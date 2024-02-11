The Canes held Georgia Tech to just 18.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc while ushering Kara Dunn into an 0-for-8 shooting performance from deep. Shayeann Day-Wilson and Jasmyne Roberts paced Miami’s scoring with 17 and 14 points, respectively.

ATLANTA - For the second time in as many games, Miami women’s basketball (16-7, 6-6 ACC) turned on the jets in the second half, coming back from a seven-point halftime deficit in a 62-60 win at Georgia Tech (14-11, 5-8 ACC) Sunday, Feb. 11.

The Miami bigs combined for seven of the Canes’ 12 points in the first quarter as Miami stayed within a possession for the first ten minutes. Both teams shot under 30 percent in a highly-defensive opening session. The defensive stands continued into the second frame as Miami stayed within double-digits the whole period, trailing, 29-22, after 20 minutes.

Jaida Patrick scored two quick buckets, Day-Wilson hit a jumper and Roberts converted both free throws to get Miami within two. Day-Wilson made consecutive three-pointers, giving UM the 38-37 lead, its first of the game. Ja’Leah Williams went on a 5-0 run by herself to close the period, putting the Canes up 49-44 at the end of the third.

The Canes held GT without a bucket for the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, pulling ahead to a nine-point lead. The Yellow Jackets went on a 7-0 spurt, cutting the Miami lead to 53-51 with 3:15 to go in the fourth.

Roberts settled things down with consecutive tough pull-up jumpers, widening the lead to six. Miami forced a key stop up four with just over a minute left in the game and Day-Wilson hit key free throws to help close out the game.





NOTES

Miami earned its third win this year when trailing at the half

Day-Wilson has scored in double-digits in nine-straight games

Neither team had a double-digit lead all afternoon

The Canes have won consecutive one-possession ACC games

Miami scored 27 in the third quarter





UP NEXT

Miami returns home to host No. 23 Syracuse on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics