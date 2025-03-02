Women's Basketball: Canes lose to Cal, fail to make ACC tournament

BERKELEY, Calif. -The University of Miami women’s basketball team fell on the road to California (24-7, 12-6) Sunday afternoon by a final score of 82-63. The loss marked the end of the 2024-25 season for the Hurricanes (14-15, 4-14), as they finished outside of the top 15 in the final regular season ACC standings and, in turn, failed to qualify for the 2025 ACC Tournament.
Haley Cavinder once again led the way for Miami in the final game of a sensational career for the graduate student from Gilbert, Arizona. She scored a team-high 16 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out four assists in the contest.
Cameron Williams also closed out her collegiate career in strong fashion. The graduate student scored 12 points on 5-7 shooting and grabbed four rebounds.
Hanna Cavinder scored just two points but led the Canes with five rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Jasmyne Roberts closed out an outstanding four-year career with the Canes with a nine-point, four-rebound performance. Natalija Marshall chipped in seven points, and Lemyah Hylton added six points.
Miami shot 48.1 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from behind the arc in the first half to keep pace with a Golden Bears offense that shot 53.1 percent from the field, including 45.4 percent from 3-point range, but Cal outscored the Canes by 10 in the third quarter to build a 21-point advantage with 10 minutes to play.
Cal continued to control the contest through the final quarter, earning a 19-point victory over Miami.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
