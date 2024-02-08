It was tied for Miami’s second-biggest halftime comeback in program history, just one point shy of the largest rally set on Jan. 30, 2021, against Georgia Tech . It matched Miami’s 17-point comeback against Oklahoma State in the NCAA Championship last season.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami women’s basketball (15-7, 5-6 ACC) put forth a historic comeback, storming back from down 18 in the second quarter to force overtime and defeat Clemson (11-13, 4-8 ACC), 75-72, Thursday, Feb. 8.

Jasmyne Roberts scored the game’s first bucket on a mid-range jumper, but Clemson hit two three-pointers as part of an 18-4 run, forcing Miami into a timeout with 2:16 to go in the first frame.

Shayeann Day-Wilson got into the passing lane for a steal and scored to break the drought. Lashae Dwyer grabbed a loose ball and made a jumper off the glass as time ran out in the first. Clemson started the quarter strong from deep as the Tigers entered halftime up, 39-22.

After going an entire half without a three-pointer, Jaida Patrick hit consecutive treys out of the break to cut the deficit to 11. Day-Wilson hit one, and the Canes cut the deficit down to six before the first media timeout of the second half. Day-Wilson scored nine third-quarter points as the Canes outscored the Tigers by 10 in the third quarter, trailing by seven after the third session.

Lazaria Spearman broke into double-digit scoring with the first bucket of the fourth, trimming the deficit to five, the smallest margin of the second half. Clemson brought its lead back to nine, but Latasha Lattimore hit a big three-pointer to trim things to 57-51 with 7:04 to go. Spearman continued to produce in the final frame, getting a tough bucket to fall as she drew contact.

Miami got a stop down four, and Day-Wilson proceeded to get fouled on a three-pointer. She stepped to the line and made all three, bringing Miami within one at 61-60. Ja’Leah Williams was fouled and hit one of two free throws, tying the game at 61-61 to help send it to overtime.

Day-Wilson drained a three-pointer and assisted on a Spearman layup, giving the Canes a 66-61 lead with 3:51 to go in the overtime period. Williams answered a Clemson bucket with a clutch pull-up jumper, followed by a corner three from Patrick. The Tigers managed to cut it to 73-72 with 33 seconds left, but Miami got a key offensive board, and Lattimore closed it at the line to seal the win.





NOTES

It was the 28th meeting and first of two on the season between the two teams

It was Miami’s first home game of February, marking the first of five over the next eight games

It was Miami’s first overtime game of the season

Miami had the lead for five and a half minutes

All eight of Miami’s three-pointers came in the second half

It was the second-biggest halftime comeback in Miami program history

UM’s bench outscored Clemson by 24Three Canes finished in double figures

Miami held Clemson to just 19 second-half points

Miami outrebounded Clemson by 10 in the second half

The Canes held Clemson to seven field goals in the second half

UP NEXT

Miami returns to the road Sunday at Georgia Tech with tip-off set for 2 p.m.