Lashae Dwyer , Jaida Patrick and Jasmyne Roberts all scored in double figures, while the defense generated 11 steals and seven blocks. The 44 points permitted was good for the fewest allowed in league play this season.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami (18-10, 8-9 ACC) held Pitt (8-22, 2-15 ACC) to only 15 points in the first half as the Canes defense catalyzed UM to a 62-44 rout of the Pittsburgh Panthers Thursday, Feb. 29.

Miami asserted its defensive pressure early, forcing six turnovers while holding Pitt scoreless for over three minutes, creating a 10-4 lead. Miami forced two shot clock violations in the first quarter, holding a 12-10 lead after the first session.

The Canes swarmed Pitt to start the second, going on a 6-0 run in a span of a minute to take an 18-10 lead. UM outscored Pitt, 15-5, in the second quarter, leading 30-15 at the intermission. Patrick paced all scorers with nine in the opening half.

Pitt matched its first half point total in the third quarter alone, cutting Miami’s lead to single digits, but Roberts hit an open mid-range jumper, and Patrick converted a pair of free throws to bring the lead back to 13. Pitt closed the quarter on an 8-2 run, but the Canes still held a 43-36 lead.

Dwyer hit a momentum-shifting three-pointer for the first points of the fourth, bringing Miami’s lead back to 10. That lead never slipped into single digits as Miami held Pitt to 44 points on the evening.





NOTES

Miami only allowed 15 in the first half, the fewest permitted in the first half all season. Additionally, Miami only allowed five points in the second quarter.

It was the fewest points permitted in ACC play this season

Three Canes scored in double figures, paced by Dwyer with 17 off the bench

The Canes held Pitt to two single-digit quarters

Latasha Lattimore paced the way with eight rebounds

Patrick finished with 16 points, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals

Miami is 3-0 all-time on lead days





UP NEXT

The Canes conclude the regular season at home with Senior Day on Sunday, March 3, against Georgia Tech.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics