Women's Basketball: Cavinder earns All-ACC Second Accolade

Cavinder was sensational for the Hurricanes during her final collegiate season. She posted averages of 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field, 31.3 percent from beyond the arc, and 80.0 percent at the free-throw line. She scored in double figures in 27 of 29 contests throughout the season, including 30+ points in three separate games.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -University of Miami women’s basketball player Haley Cavinder was recognized as a member of the All-ACC Second Team for her outstanding play throughout the 2024-25 campaign, the conference announced Tuesday evening.

The graduate student recorded seven double-doubles, including a stretch of four consecutive double-doubles during December.

Cavinder received numerous accolades throughout the season, including being named to the Wooden Award Preseason Watch List, the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week (Nov. 17), the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament MVP, ACC Player of the Week (Dec. 23), and the Maui Classic MVP.

After the regular season, Cavinder ranked within the top 20 of the ACC in points per game (fifth), assists per game (eighth), and rebounds per game (19th). The All-ACC Second Team accolade is the second of Cavinder’s career, as she was also recognized as a 2022-23 All-ACC Second team member.





Player of the Year: Hannah Hidalgo, So., G, Notre Dame

Defensive Player of the Year: Hannah Hidalgo, So., G, Notre Dame

Rookie of the Year: Toby Fournier, F, Duke

Coach of the Year: Wes Moore, NC State

Sixth Player of the Year: Dani Carnegie, Fr., G, Georgia Tech

Most Improved Player: Zoe Brooks, So., G, NC State