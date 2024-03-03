Women's Basketball: Day-Wilson scores 27 in loss to Georgia Tech
CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Shayeann Day-Wilson scored a career-high 27 points in a game that saw 18 lead changes and eight tie scores, but visiting Georgia Tech (16-14, 7-11 ACC) held on in the overtime period as Miami (18-11, 8-10 ACC) dropped the regular season finale, 71-66, Sunday, Mar. 3.
FINAL | GT 71, Miami 66 (OT)
Day-Wilson had all five of Miami’s points prior to the first media timeout, but Georgia Tech’s Kayla Blackshear tallied six as the Yellow Jackets had a 7-5 lead through five minutes. Day-Wilson finished with three three-pointers and 11 points, with Miami and GT knotted at 14.
Day-Wilson continued to torch Georgia Tech’s defense, finishing with 21 points in the first half. Latasha Lattimore provided a quick 5-0 spurt on her own as Miami went into the break with a 36-35 lead.
It was a one-possession game the entire third quarter, with Miami holding a 50-49 lead with 10 minutes remaining. GT took the lead with the first bucket of the fourth quarter, but Ja’Leah Williams got a steal, and the old school-three-point play before Lashae Dwyer got a floater to fall.
Both teams traded three-pointers, with Jasmyne Roberts breaking a 57-57 tied by rattling home a wing three-pointer. Up 60-59, Miami worked a series of key offensive boards over a minute. Lazaria Spearman followed with a clutch block to keep the lead at one. Both teams suffered over a three-minute scoring drought as Miami’s lead remained at one with 2:07 to go.
All-even at 60, Day-Wilson set a new career high with a layup, reaching 27 points while giving Miami the lead. GT got to the line and made two free throws, tying things up at 62 with 33 seconds to go. Neither team converted on their final possession as things went to overtime.
GT took the first lead of overtime with a three-pointer. That deficit remained for three minutes, with Miami taking a timeout down 65-62 at the 1:45 mark. GT made two free throws, creating a five-point lead as it stayed in front.
NOTES
Jaida Patrick and Sophia Zulich were honored for Senior Day before the game
It was Miami’s second overtime game this season
Spearman posted her seventh double-double of the season and 12th in her career
The game saw 18 lead changes and eight tie scores
UM outscored GT, 14-1, in fastbreak points
UP NEXT
Miami will prepare for the ACC Championship Second Round Thursday, Mar. 7 in Greensboro.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
