CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Shayeann Day-Wilson scored a career-high 27 points in a game that saw 18 lead changes and eight tie scores, but visiting Georgia Tech (16-14, 7-11 ACC) held on in the overtime period as Miami (18-11, 8-10 ACC) dropped the regular season finale, 71-66, Sunday, Mar. 3. FINAL | GT 71, Miami 66 (OT)

Advertisement

Day-Wilson had all five of Miami’s points prior to the first media timeout, but Georgia Tech’s Kayla Blackshear tallied six as the Yellow Jackets had a 7-5 lead through five minutes. Day-Wilson finished with three three-pointers and 11 points, with Miami and GT knotted at 14. Day-Wilson continued to torch Georgia Tech’s defense, finishing with 21 points in the first half. Latasha Lattimore provided a quick 5-0 spurt on her own as Miami went into the break with a 36-35 lead. It was a one-possession game the entire third quarter, with Miami holding a 50-49 lead with 10 minutes remaining. GT took the lead with the first bucket of the fourth quarter, but Ja’Leah Williams got a steal, and the old school-three-point play before Lashae Dwyer got a floater to fall.