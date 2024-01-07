CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami women’s basketball (11-3, 1-2 ACC) never trailed, blocking a school-record 13 shots while getting a season-best 21 points from Jasmyne Roberts in a 77-47 rout of Wake Forest (4-11, 0-3 ACC) Sunday, Jan. 7.

UM would lead for 39 minutes and 39 seconds, outscoring the Demon Deacons, 29-6, in points off turnovers in the first win of 2024.

Roberts’ 21 points came on 9-for-11 shooting, giving Miami its first 20-point performance on the season. Kyla Oldacre and Latasha Lattimore went for career-best block totals of six and five, respectively, sending the Canes to a new team record for blocks.

Roberts ignited Miami early, gathering eight points, two rebounds, and two steals within the first five minutes as the Canes raced out to a 10-2 lead. Roberts scored 10 in the first, Miami swatted five shots, and Jaida Patrick and Lemyah Hylton added threes for a 20-9 lead after one.

Wake Forest went for an 8-0 run over a three-minute stretch, cutting the game down to a single-digit contest with 6:19 to go in the second frame. UM quieted the Demon Deacons with a 5-0 run, holding Wake Forest without a field goal on five-straight attempts to create a 27-19 lead with four minutes left in the second quarter. Roberts ended the half with 14, and Shayeann Day-Wilson became the fourth Canes player with a three-pointer, giving UM a 34-26 lead at the break.

Five different Canes players scored within the first five minutes of the third quarter, putting UM on a 16-4 run to blow the game open and create a 50-30 lead. The Canes outscored Wake Forest, 24-11, in the third frame and held the Demon Deacons scoreless for nearly five minutes during the fourth as UM cruised to a comfortable win.

NOTES

UM posted a five-block first quarter, tied for the second-most blocks for Miami in a single game alone this season

The previous Miami team shots blocked record was 12, set in 1981 against FIU

Roberts went for her eighth double-digit scoring game of the season

Hylton tallied her seventh double-digit scoring game of the season

Oldacre and Lattimore both set personal single-game blocked shots records. Oldacre's six blocks are tied for the sixth most in program history

Three Canes had three steals apiece

The 30-point win is tied for the largest margin of victory in an ACC game since defeating Virginia Tech by 30 in 2018

Courtesy of Miami Athletics