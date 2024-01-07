Women's Basketball: Hurricanes blow away Demon Deacons, 77-47
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami women’s basketball (11-3, 1-2 ACC) never trailed, blocking a school-record 13 shots while getting a season-best 21 points from Jasmyne Roberts in a 77-47 rout of Wake Forest (4-11, 0-3 ACC) Sunday, Jan. 7.
Roberts’ 21 points came on 9-for-11 shooting, giving Miami its first 20-point performance on the season. Kyla Oldacre and Latasha Lattimore went for career-best block totals of six and five, respectively, sending the Canes to a new team record for blocks.
UM would lead for 39 minutes and 39 seconds, outscoring the Demon Deacons, 29-6, in points off turnovers in the first win of 2024.
FINAL | Miami 77, Wake Forest 47
Roberts ignited Miami early, gathering eight points, two rebounds, and two steals within the first five minutes as the Canes raced out to a 10-2 lead. Roberts scored 10 in the first, Miami swatted five shots, and Jaida Patrick and Lemyah Hylton added threes for a 20-9 lead after one.
Wake Forest went for an 8-0 run over a three-minute stretch, cutting the game down to a single-digit contest with 6:19 to go in the second frame. UM quieted the Demon Deacons with a 5-0 run, holding Wake Forest without a field goal on five-straight attempts to create a 27-19 lead with four minutes left in the second quarter. Roberts ended the half with 14, and Shayeann Day-Wilson became the fourth Canes player with a three-pointer, giving UM a 34-26 lead at the break.
Five different Canes players scored within the first five minutes of the third quarter, putting UM on a 16-4 run to blow the game open and create a 50-30 lead. The Canes outscored Wake Forest, 24-11, in the third frame and held the Demon Deacons scoreless for nearly five minutes during the fourth as UM cruised to a comfortable win.
NOTES
UM posted a five-block first quarter, tied for the second-most blocks for Miami in a single game alone this season
The previous Miami team shots blocked record was 12, set in 1981 against FIU
Roberts went for her eighth double-digit scoring game of the season
Hylton tallied her seventh double-digit scoring game of the season
Oldacre and Lattimore both set personal single-game blocked shots records. Oldacre's six blocks are tied for the sixth most in program history
Three Canes had three steals apiece
The 30-point win is tied for the largest margin of victory in an ACC game since defeating Virginia Tech by 30 in 2018
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook