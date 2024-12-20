Women's Basketball: Miami blows out Nevada in Maui, 84-53

Cameron Williams poured in 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Natalija Marshall chipped in 12 points, and Darrione Rogers scored 11 points as four Miami players reached double figures in the contest.

Haley Cavinder was sensational yet again for Miami, as she dropped a game-high 25 points on 11-16 shooting from the field, including 2-4 from behind the arc, and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds and dished out a game-high seven assists.

MAUI, Hawaii - Haley Cavinder recorded her second consecutive double-double with a 25-point, 12-rebound performance, and the University of Miami women’s basketball team shot an exceptional 60.0 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from behind the arc en route to a dominant 84-53 victory over Nevada (5-7) to open the Maui Classic. With the victory, the Hurricanes (10-1, 1-0) improved to 10-1.

Miami was tremendous on both ends of the court, as they recorded season-high clips of 60.0 percent shooting from the field (33-55) and 47.1 percent from behind the arc (8-17) while limiting Nevada to just 39.3 percent shooting from the field and 28.0 percent from behind the arc. The Canes dominated the glass, outrebounding Nevada 33-21, and Miami outscored Nevada in the paint, 44-24.

The Canes also had a season-low seven turnovers, as they cared for the basketball exceptionally. After falling behind 13-11 late in the first quarter, Miami reeled off a 4-0 run to end the stanza, as they held a 15-13 lead entering the second period. The Canes opened the second quarter of an 8-0 run, extending the lead up to 10 points at the 6:54 mark in the period. Miami continued their dominant play, leading 39-26 at halftime.

The Canes were sensational in the third quarter, as they shot 66.7 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from behind the arc, outscoring Nevada 24-12 to take a 63-38 lead into the final period.

Miami cruised over the last 10 minutes, earning the 31-point victory over Nevada to open the Maui Classic. The Canes will return to the court Friday evening, as they are set to face Oregon State at 11 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics