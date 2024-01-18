Miami shot 83.3 percent from the floor over the first five minutes, getting four points from Jasmyne Roberts as the Canes held an 11-8 lead early on. Miami would then go on a 10-2 run and shoot 75 percent in the first frame, holding a 21-10 advantage after one.

A trio of 18-point performances paced Miami, while the Canes also outscored NC State 28-0 in bench points and 38-16 in points in the paint.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami women’s basketball (12-5, 2-4 ACC) shot 53.6 percent while holding NC State (15-2, 3-2 ACC) to just 28.1 percent from the floor as the Canes stunned the No. 4/5 Wolfpack, 73-59, Thursday, Jan. 18.

Lashae Dwyer came up with seven quick points in the second quarter, helping Miami maintain a double-digit lead that dipped to single digits for seconds. Lazaria Spearman and Latasha Lattimore disrupted NC State on both ends, scoring and providing Miami with second-chance opportunities. The Canes shot 59.4 percent from the floor in the first half, holding a 43-32 lead at the intermission.

Shayeann Day-Wilson hit a trey out of the break, setting the tone for the second half by bringing Miami’s lead back to a game-high 14. NC State cut its deficit to seven, but Roberts drained a second chance to get it back to a double-digit lead. Dwyer followed with a layup while drawing contact, swinging the momentum back to Miami. NC State and Miami played to a defense-heavy end of the third as the Canes took a 51-43 lead into the fourth.

Day-Wilson was once again the spark to start the fourth, getting the and-one transition bucket to bring Miami’s lead back into double-digits. NC State chipped away slowly, cutting things to a six-point margin, but the juniors in Dwyer and Roberts rose up with consecutive big shots.





NOTES

It was Miami’s third-straight game against a ranked ACC team and fourth out of six to start league play

It was Miami’s sixth game against a ranked team

Four Canes posted double-digit scoring performances

It was Miami’s second win against a ranked team this year

The Canes improved to 11-1 at home

The victory is tied for Miami’s highest-ranked home win after having knocked off No. 4 Notre Dame at home twice in program history.





UP NEXT

UM gets the weekend off before heading to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina on Thursday, Jan. 25.





Courtesy of Miami Athletics