Shayeann Day-Wilson and Jaida Patrick tallied double-digit scoring games, going for 11 and 15, respectively. The first and third quarter saw just a two-point margin between both sides, but Notre Dame used a solid second frame to create the margin.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Miami women’s basketball (11-5, 1-4 ACC) outscored No. 18/19 Notre Dame (12-3, 3-2 ACC) by seven in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough as the Canes came up short in the road-swing finale, 70-59, Sunday, Jan. 14.

Patrick connected on a three for the first points of the game and Ja’Leah Williams followed with a bucket in transition, setting up the Canes with a 5-0 lead. Notre Dame tallied a 6-0 run, but Lashae Dwyer slashed to the cup to give UM a 7-6 advantage at the first media timeout. The first frame finished with three lead changes as ND held a 15-13 advantage after ten minutes.

Miami evened it at 15-15 with a Jasmyne Roberts layup to start the second, but Notre Dame rattled off a 10-0 run to take a 25-15 advantage just under two minutes into the quarter. Day-Wilson provided a spurt of offense with a three-pointer and layup in consecutive possessions, getting Miami within six. Day-Wilson paced the Canes with seven points in the first half, but ND held a 40-24 lead at the break.

UM got a stop and ran with it, going on a 6-0 run thanks to four points from Patrick, all of which came off steals. Notre Dame connected with a three-pointer, but Williams made a runner and Day-Wilson hit a pull-up jumper to get Miami within single digits for the first time since early in the second.

Notre Dame replied and brought its lead to a game-high tally early in the fourth quarter. UM answered with a 9-0 run in just over two minutes, cutting the deficit to 14 with 6:10 to go in the game. Patrick joined Day-Wilson with double-digit points, but the Fighting Irish stayed in front.





NOTES

It was Miami’s second game against a ranked foe in as many contests and fourth against a ranked team away from the Watsco Center

It was the 31st meeting between the two teams

Day-Wilson notched her ninth double-digit scoring game of the season

Patrick posted her sixth double-digit scoring game of the year

Miami outscored its opponent in the paint for the fourth-straight game

The final box score showed both teams tied in rebounding and assists





UP NEXT

Miami gears up for its third-straight game against a ranked ACC foe on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. against No. 6 NC State.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics