Jaida Patrick started the scoring for Miami, getting to the hoop for a layup before making a three-pointer in transition for a 5-2 lead. Kyla Oldcare converted a bucket in the paint, giving Miami an early 7-0 run and the upper hand at the first media timeout. Lemyah Hylton made a three after a series of great passes, expanding the Miami lead to 14-5 at the three-minute mark in the first.

UM is 8-0 for the second time under head coach Katie Meier . Additionally, it’s the deepest into December that the Canes have been undefeated in Coach Meier’s tenure.

The Canes led over 37 minutes, only trailing for 41 seconds, thanks to a resilient and well-rounded Miami performance.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami (8-0) got off to a hot start, held off DePaul ’s late push, and used five double-digit scoring performances to defeat the Blue Demons (5-5), 75-70, Friday, Dec. 8.

An 8-0 Miami run keyed the Canes’ hot start to the second, propelling UM to a 23-8 advantage. Hylton uncorked consecutive three-pointers to jolt Miami ahead, 34-15, with 5:12 remaining in the second. DePaul was able to find its first stretch of consistent offense, going on a 10-2 run as UM took a 36-25 lead into the break. Miami drained six three-pointers in the first half, holding DePaul to 1-for-16 from deep.

The Blue Demons started the second half on a 5-0 run, getting within single digits for the first time since early in the second quarter. Oldacre stopped the bleeding, scoring in the paint to bring Miami’s lead to eight. DePaul would chip away, but Miami didn’t relent, using an 8-0 run to open up a 51-42 lead through the third quarter. Lashae Dwyer capped that run with a banked-in three-pointer at the buzzer.

DePaul doubled up the scoring through the first stoppage of the fourth, going on a 12-6 run to get within a possession. Oldcare made a contested bucket as the shot clock expired, pushing the lead back to five. The Blue Demons had a chance to take their first lead of the second half, but Miami forced an air ball, and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored a physical layup at the other end. The Blue Demons connected on a three-pointer in transition to take a 63-62 lead with 2:59 to go, its first advantage since leading 2-0.

Hylton answered on the other end with a mid-range bucket to regain the lead. Patrick collected a free throw miss and made a massive layup, pushing the lead to 66-63. She again delivered in the clutch, sinking a three-pointer to grow the lead to six. DePaul drained another three-pointer, but Day-Wilson made a free throw, and the Canes caused a Blue Demons turnover to put the game on ice.





NOTES

It was the third meeting between Miami and DePaul

It was the first-ever meeting between the two teams in Coral Gables

Miami played its 268th game against a Big East opponent, having been a former member of the Big East Conference

Miami’s last win against a current member of the Big East Conference was a 63-55 victory against No. 19 Marquette on Nov. 15, 2018

Patrick scored seven-first quarter points after notching nine in the first against NJIT

Miami held DePaul to 1-for-16 from beyond the arc in the first half

UM is 8-0 for the second time under head coach Katie Meier

Five Canes posted double-digit scoring nights





UP NEXT

Miami heads to San Antonio, Texas to take on No. 10/14 Baylor on Saturday, Dec. 16 in the Hall of Fame Series.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics