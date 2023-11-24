CORAL GABLES, Fla. - After a defensive struggle in the first half, Miami’s (4-0) persistent pressure and points in the paint pushed the Canes past Colgate (3-1), 67-49, in the Thanksgiving Classic opener Friday, Nov. 24.

Miami outscored Colgate, 23-0, in fast break points while forcing the Raiders into 23 turnovers and multiple 10-second violations. A total of 29 of Miami’s points came via Colgate turnovers.





MIAMI 67, COLGATE 49





BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

Jasmyne Roberts had a quick four points as Miami held an 8-7 lead at the first media timeout after a back-and-forth for five and a half minutes. Roberts paced the way with six points in the first frame as UM trailed by as many points.

Miami held Colgate scoreless for over five minutes to start the second frame as the Canes went on a 5-0 run. Latasha Lattimore pitched in with a bucket in her first game back on the court since December 2022. Miami’s full-court pressure concluded with a Kyla Oldacre bucket for a 19-18 lead. Lashae Dwyer would line up a three at the end of the first to even things at 25-25 through the first half.

Full-court pressure caused havoc in the third, with Jaida Patrick collecting a steal and the team defense creating a 10-second violation. Lazaria Spearman scored three quick buckets to forge a 33-29 lead. From there, the floodgates opened as Miami wore down Colgate.

Lemyah Hylton lined up a three to extend Miami’s lead to 10 at 41-31, marking the first double-digit lead of the ball game. Spearman reached 10 points, and UM tallied a 6-0 run thanks to more full-court pressure as Miami pulled away.





LEADERS BY THE NUMBERS

COLGATE

Madison Schiller | 12 points

Taylor Golembiewski | 14 points





MIAMI

Jasmyne Roberts | 13 points

Lazaria Spearman | 10 points, 9 rebounds

Lashae Dwyer | 10 points

Shayeann Day-Wilson | 8 points, 5 assists





NOTES

It was the first-ever meeting between the two teamsLattimore made her first appearance since December of last season.

Dwyer has hit at least one three in three of four games.

All ten active Canes scored at least one field goalSpearman reached double-digit points for the second time this season, coming up one board short of a double-double.





UP NEXT

Miami gets ready to host ETSU in the Thanksgiving Classic finale Sunday at 1:30 p.m.