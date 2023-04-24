Women's BB: Four transfers added to Miami's roster
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami head women’s basketball coach Katie Meier announced the addition of four transfers to the 2023-24 roster, Monday afternoon.
Rising junior Shayeann Day-Wilson, rising sophomore Lemyah Hylton, rising graduate student Jaida Patrick and rising junior Ally Stedman will all suit up in orange and green for the Hurricanes next season.
The transfer class includes the 2022 ACC Freshman of the Year in Day-Wilson, a 2023 Second Team All-Ivy League selection in Patrick, a 2022 WCC All-Freshman Team honoree in Stedman, and the highest-rated international recruit in 2022 in Hylton.
A familiar face in the league, Day-Wilson transferred to Miami after two seasons at Duke. The guard was named the 2022 ACC Freshman of the Year after leading all league freshmen in scoring (12.7) and assists per game (3.7).
In 2022-23, Day-Wilson started 29 of 33 games played, averaging 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. She reached double figures in 12 games and poured in a season-high 24 points at North Carolina on Jan. 19.
A native of Toronto, Ontario, Day-Wilson has been a consistent presence in the Canadian National Team organization, including helping the U23 Women’s National Team to a gold medal at the inaugural GLOBLJAM international basketball showcase in 2022. Alongside current Hurricanes Lashae Dwyer and Latasha Lattimore, Day-Wilson led Canada to a perfect 5-0 record in the tournament, averaging 1.0 points and 5.4 assists per game.
“Shayeann Day-Wilson is a huge addition to our team. Her style of play reflects that of a typical attacking Miami guard – always dangerous and always threatening,” Meier said. “With her international and ACC experience, she will bring poise to the backcourt, and I think she is going to be an electric and exciting player who people will love to watch.”
Hylton joins the Hurricanes after spending her freshman season at Arizona, where she saw action in 15 games. The Mississauga, Ontario, native’s best game of the season came against Texas Southern when she totaled seven points, four rebounds, and an assist.
While Hylton played limited minutes with the Wildcats, she made her time on the count. When playing 15-plus minutes in a game, she averaged 3.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
Hylton was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, ranked No. 85 in the 2022 class according to ESPN HoopGurlz. The guard brings international experience to the Hurricanes as she represented Canada at both the 2021 FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup and the 2022 FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship.
“Lemyah Hylton is as athletic as any player you will find. She also has international playing experience, representing Canada at several FIBA events,” Meier said. “She was a highly rated international recruit out of high school and is so excited about our reputation for player development. She is willing to put the work in and that is why we expect her to become a great player for us.”
Patrick enrolls at Miami as a graduate transfer after spending her first two seasons at Duke and the last two seasons at Columbia. Starting 33 of 34 games in 2022-23, Patrick averaged 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game to earn All-Ivy League Second Team recognition.
The guard led the Lions in steals per game (1.9) in 2022-23 and ranked third on the team in scoring, totaling 12 double-digit outings and five 20-point games. Patrick tallied a career-high 25 points against Miami in the Miami Thanksgiving Classic on Nov. 27.
During her time at Duke, Patrick appeared in 24 contests for the Blue Devils, but her sophomore season was cut short when Duke opted out of the remainder of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a sophomore, Patrick started all four games for the Blue Devils and poured in a season-high 21 points in the season opener.
“Jaida Patrick put on a show in the Watsco Center with Columbia this season and, when we found out she was interested in Miami for her fifth year, it was an obvious yes,” Meier said. “She competes hard. She plays multiple positions and can finish at the rim and hit the 3-pointer. Jaida is a rebounding guard who can go coast-to-coast, so we were extremely excited for the opportunity to make her a Hurricane.”
Stedman spent her first two seasons at Pepperdine before transferring to Miami. The Phoenix, Ariz., native started 18 games as a sophomore, averaging a team-best 15.6 points per game to earn All-WCC Honorable Mention status.
The guard totaled 20-plus points on five occasions in 2022-23 and scored in double-digits in 18 of 19 games played. Stedman finished the season seventh in the WCC in scoring and fourth in the league in steals per game (1.7).
In 2021-22, Stedman totaled 12 double-digit scoring outings and led the Waves in points per game at 11.0, earning a spot on the WCC All-Freshman Team. The guard dropped a career-high 29 points in her Waves’ debut at UCLA to be named WCC Freshman of the Week.
“Ally Stedman was one of the best scorers available this year. Her shot chart is very versatile and she is someone who can get you a bucket as the shot clock winds down,” Meier said. “She is gutsy and tough. Ally has been the leading scorer at Pepperdine, which shows you that she is ready to walk into the pressure and expectations that ACC competition will bring.”
The transfer quartet of Day-Wilson, Hylton, Patrick, and Stedman will join the returning squad of rising juniors Dwyer, Lattimore, Jasmyne Roberts, and Ja’Leah Williams, and rising sophomores Kyla Oldacre and Lazaria Spearman.
Courtesy of Megan Barnes of Miami Athletics
Photo courtesy of Associated Press
