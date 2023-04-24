CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami head women’s basketball coach Katie Meier announced the addition of four transfers to the 2023-24 roster, Monday afternoon. Rising junior Shayeann Day-Wilson, rising sophomore Lemyah Hylton, rising graduate student Jaida Patrick and rising junior Ally Stedman will all suit up in orange and green for the Hurricanes next season. The transfer class includes the 2022 ACC Freshman of the Year in Day-Wilson, a 2023 Second Team All-Ivy League selection in Patrick, a 2022 WCC All-Freshman Team honoree in Stedman, and the highest-rated international recruit in 2022 in Hylton. A familiar face in the league, Day-Wilson transferred to Miami after two seasons at Duke. The guard was named the 2022 ACC Freshman of the Year after leading all league freshmen in scoring (12.7) and assists per game (3.7).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SZWFsIERvbuKAmXQgRm9sZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v Wno2REM1Qm9FcSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1p6NkRDNUJvRXE8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgU2hheWVhbm4gRGF5LVdpbHNvbiAoQFNoeWR3NCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TaHlkdzQvc3RhdHVzLzE2NTAyNTY5 MjMxMzUxOTMwODg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjMsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

In 2022-23, Day-Wilson started 29 of 33 games played, averaging 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. She reached double figures in 12 games and poured in a season-high 24 points at North Carolina on Jan. 19. A native of Toronto, Ontario, Day-Wilson has been a consistent presence in the Canadian National Team organization, including helping the U23 Women’s National Team to a gold medal at the inaugural GLOBLJAM international basketball showcase in 2022. Alongside current Hurricanes Lashae Dwyer and Latasha Lattimore, Day-Wilson led Canada to a perfect 5-0 record in the tournament, averaging 1.0 points and 5.4 assists per game. “Shayeann Day-Wilson is a huge addition to our team. Her style of play reflects that of a typical attacking Miami guard – always dangerous and always threatening,” Meier said. “With her international and ACC experience, she will bring poise to the backcourt, and I think she is going to be an electric and exciting player who people will love to watch.” Hylton joins the Hurricanes after spending her freshman season at Arizona, where she saw action in 15 games. The Mississauga, Ontario, native’s best game of the season came against Texas Southern when she totaled seven points, four rebounds, and an assist. While Hylton played limited minutes with the Wildcats, she made her time on the count. When playing 15-plus minutes in a game, she averaged 3.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIFRoZSBVLCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0xlbXlhaEg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QExlbXlhaEg8 L2E+IPCfmYw8YnI+PGJyPlRoZSB0b3AgaW50ZXJuYXRpb25hbCBmb3IgdGhl IGNsYXNzIG9mIDIwMjIsIExlbXlhaCBpcyBhbiBhdGhsZXRpYywgY29tcGV0 aXRpdmUgZ3VhcmQgd2hvIHdpbGwgd29yayB0aXJlbGVzc2x5IHRvIGJlIHRo ZSBiZXN0IHBsYXllciBzaGUgY2FuIGJlIPCfkqo8YnI+PGJyPvCflJc6IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80V2RHNXNNSlJlIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28v NFdkRzVzTUpSZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzFVZnBzaUpp RkgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8xVWZwc2lKaUZIPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEh1cnJpY2FuZXMgV29tZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBDYW5lc1dCQikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYW5lc1dCQi9zdGF0dXMv MTY1MDU4NjU5NDE5NjQ1OTUyMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJp bCAyNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Hylton was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, ranked No. 85 in the 2022 class according to ESPN HoopGurlz. The guard brings international experience to the Hurricanes as she represented Canada at both the 2021 FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup and the 2022 FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship. “Lemyah Hylton is as athletic as any player you will find. She also has international playing experience, representing Canada at several FIBA events,” Meier said. “She was a highly rated international recruit out of high school and is so excited about our reputation for player development. She is willing to put the work in and that is why we expect her to become a great player for us.” Patrick enrolls at Miami as a graduate transfer after spending her first two seasons at Duke and the last two seasons at Columbia. Starting 33 of 34 games in 2022-23, Patrick averaged 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game to earn All-Ivy League Second Team recognition.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIFRoZSBVIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vamFpZGFfcGF0cmljaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamFp ZGFfcGF0cmljazwvYT4g8J+ZjDxicj48YnI+QW4gQWxsLUl2eSBMZWFndWUg U2Vjb25kIFRlYW0gc2VsZWN0aW9uLCBKYWlkYSBicmluZ3MgdG91Z2huZXNz IGFuZCB2ZXJzYXRpbGl0eSB0byB0aGUgcHJvZ3JhbSDwn5ikPGJyPjxicj7w n5SXOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYjF1N2o5MTR1SyI+aHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL2IxdTdqOTE0dUs8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9B OVYzdWlqdXR1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQTlWM3VpanV0dTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBIdXJyaWNhbmVzIFdvbWVu4oCZcyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAQ2Fu ZXNXQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FuZXNXQkIv c3RhdHVzLzE2NTA1NzA2NTE1NTg2MzM0ODQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QXByaWwgMjQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

The guard led the Lions in steals per game (1.9) in 2022-23 and ranked third on the team in scoring, totaling 12 double-digit outings and five 20-point games. Patrick tallied a career-high 25 points against Miami in the Miami Thanksgiving Classic on Nov. 27. During her time at Duke, Patrick appeared in 24 contests for the Blue Devils, but her sophomore season was cut short when Duke opted out of the remainder of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a sophomore, Patrick started all four games for the Blue Devils and poured in a season-high 21 points in the season opener. “Jaida Patrick put on a show in the Watsco Center with Columbia this season and, when we found out she was interested in Miami for her fifth year, it was an obvious yes,” Meier said. “She competes hard. She plays multiple positions and can finish at the rim and hit the 3-pointer. Jaida is a rebounding guard who can go coast-to-coast, so we were extremely excited for the opportunity to make her a Hurricane.” Stedman spent her first two seasons at Pepperdine before transferring to Miami. The Phoenix, Ariz., native started 18 games as a sophomore, averaging a team-best 15.6 points per game to earn All-WCC Honorable Mention status. The guard totaled 20-plus points on five occasions in 2022-23 and scored in double-digits in 18 of 19 games played. Stedman finished the season seventh in the WCC in scoring and fourth in the league in steals per game (1.7).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIFRoZSBVLCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2FsbHlzdGVkbWFuND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWxs eXN0ZWRtYW40PC9hPiDwn5mMPGJyPjxicj5BIDIwMjIgV0NDIEFsbC1GcmVz aG1hbiBUZWFtIG1lbWJlciwgQWxseSBpcyBhIGJ1Y2tldC1nZXR0ZXIgYW5k IGJyaW5ncyBndXRzIGFuZCBkZXRlcm1pbmF0aW9uIHRvIHRoZSBjb3VydCDw n5iOPGJyPjxicj7wn5SXOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaVZvdmV4 TVVCWiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2lWb3ZleE1VQlo8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9leHNJNGVSelV2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZXhzSTRl UnpVdjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIdXJyaWNhbmVzIFdvbWVu4oCZcyBCYXNr ZXRiYWxsIChAQ2FuZXNXQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ2FuZXNXQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE2NTA1OTY3MzYyOTE5NzUxNjg/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==